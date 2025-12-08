BOYS SWIMMING: Port Angeles sets district, state qualifying times

The Port Angeles 200 medley relay team has already set a state-qualifying time this season. From left, rear, are Adam Kaminski and Miles Van Denburg. From left, front, are Edward Gillespie and Thomas Jones. (Sally Cole)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles and Sequim High School boys swim teams opened their seasons Friday with a dual meet that also marked a long-awaited return for Sequim.

While the Roughriders posted strong early-season times, the spotlight was equally on Sequim’s return to competition, according to Port Angeles coach Sally Cole. For at least a couple of years, some Sequim boys swam with the Port Angeles team.

“Having the Sequim boys back in the pool was great to see,” Cole said. “It only helps promote swimming out here to have them competing. I’m excited to watch their team grow.”

Port Angeles began the season in impressive fashion, posting two state-qualifying times, 14 district-qualifying times and 16 personal bests.

Port Angeles’ Thomas Jones, Edward Gillespie, Miles Van Denburg and Adam Kaminski secured a state time in the 200 medley relay with a finish in 1 minute, 48.28 seconds.

In the 200 freestyle, Ciage Lovell-Komatsu dropped a remarkable 32.4 seconds off his time for a personal best. Teammates Charlie Kasten, Cooper Disque, Justin McLarty and Shane MacIntyre also competed. Juniors Disque and McLarty, along with freshman MacIntyre, were swimming their first high school meet.

The 200 individual medley saw a sweep by Jones, Isaac Meek, Jensen Wolfe, Jebow Nabua and Cliff Hales, with all Port Angeles swimmers hitting district-qualifying times. Meek, Nabua and Hales also recorded personal bests.

Killian Waknitz touched first in the 50 freestyle, while teammate Luke Adams took 2.36 seconds off his personal best from just two days earlier.

Port Angeles showcased its depth in diving with Jack Root taking first, highlighted by his reverse back dive. Teammates Liam Sholinder and Eli Warren rounded out the top three.

Van Denburg added another state-qualifying performance in the 100 butterfly with a 5.2-second personal best.

“[Van Denburg] is really crushing it right now,” Cole said. “It’s amazing to see him find so much speed at this point in the season. I’ll be fun to see what he can achieve this year.”

Kaminski, Patrick Ross and Gillespie followed with personal bests and district-qualifying times of their own.

In the 100 freestyle, McLarty and MacIntyre each posted personal bests, dropping 6.64 and 3.51 seconds, respectively, from their times earlier in the week.

The 200 freestyle relay finished just 1.5 seconds shy of a state-qualifying time. Freshman Kaminski led off the relay, joined by Gillespie, Ross and Van Denburg.

Jones, Wolfe and Meek swept the 100 backstroke with district-qualifying times, while Lovell-Komatsu added a personal best to finish fourth.

The Roughriders’ strength in the breaststroke was on full display as senior Gillespie led the way with a 3.86-second personal best. Freshman Nabua followed closely with a 4.69-second drop, and Waknitz placed third to complete the sweep — all three swimmers earning district times.

To close the meet, the 400 freestyle relay of Kaminski, Ross, Van Denburg and Jones finished just four seconds off the state time, with Jones delivering a strong anchor leg.

“I couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the season,” Cole said. “This team is really showing up. Miles is leading the way, but it’s also great to see our freshmen step up. Adam and Jebow are making a mark and pushing the upperclassmen.”

Port Angeles will next host 2A powerhouse Bainbridge Island on Wednesday at Shore Aquatic Center. Bainbridge just won the girls state championship in swimming. Sequim will swim at Klahowya on Wednesday.