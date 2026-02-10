BOYS SWIM AND DIVE: Port Angeles to host district meet beginning Friday

PORT ANGELES — For the first time in some years, Port Angeles will host the District 3 1A/2A boys swim and dive championships.

The two-day district championship, which will feature a large contingent of Port Angeles swimmers and divers, Sequim and East Jefferson, will begin with preliminary heats at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Shore Aquatic Center. The facility will open at 3 p.m. for swimmers to warm up.

On Saturday, the diving finals will take place at 10 a.m. with warm-ups and competition beginning at 11 a.m.

The swimming finals will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and military. No cash or checks will be taken and tickets can be purchased through GoFan at www.tinyurl.com/WCDIIISwimMeet. People can download the GoFan app on their phone and buy tickets there. Search for the event by going to “WIAA” on the GoFan website.

Top finishers will qualify for the state 1A/2A swim and dive meet at the King County Aquatic Center Feb. 20 in Federal Way. Last year, Port Angeles finished sixth at state.