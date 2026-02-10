BOYS SWIM AND DIVE: Port Angeles to host district meet beginning Friday

PORT ANGELES — For the first time in some years, Port Angeles will host the District 3 1A/2A boys swim and dive championships.

The two-day district championship, which will feature a large contingent of Port Angeles swimmers and divers, Sequim and East Jefferson, will begin with preliminary heats at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Shore Aquatic Center. The facility will open at 3 p.m. for swimmers to warm up.

On Saturday, the diving finals will take place at 10 a.m. with warm-ups and competition beginning at 11 a.m.

The swimming finals will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and military. No cash or checks will be taken and tickets can be purchased through GoFan at www.tinyurl.com/WCDIIISwimMeet. People can download the GoFan app on their phone and buy tickets there. Search for the event by going to “WIAA” on the GoFan website.

Top finishers will qualify for the state 1A/2A swim and dive meet at the King County Aquatic Center Feb. 20 in Federal Way. Last year, Port Angeles finished sixth at state.

Previous
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Klahhane Gymnastics welcomes new leadership
Next
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyann Connary, Port Angeles flag football

More in Sports

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE: Port Angeles to host district meet beginning Friday

For the first time in some years, Port Angeles… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Klahhane Gymnastics welcomes new leadership

Klahhane Gymnastics announced new leadership beginning in February. Megan… Continue reading

PREP WRESTLING: More than 50 area athletes qualify for Mat Classic state tournament

Forks, East Jefferson each tally six district champions

Tyann Connary, Port Angeles girls flag football.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyann Connary, Port Angeles flag football

The Kingston Buccaneers were determined to take away receiver Pyper Alton in… Continue reading

Two gymnasts from Port Angeles and Sequim qualified for the state 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics meet Feb. 19-20 at Sammamish High School. Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown qualified for state in the floor, vault and the bars. She placed fourth all-around at district. Joining her will be fellow freshman Emily Bair from Sequim. She qualified for state on the beam. From left are Sequim/Port Angeles assistant coach Laura Blevins, Brown, Bair and head coach Elizabeth DeFrang.
GYMNASTICS: Athletes from Sequim, Port Angeles qualify for state meet

Two gymnasts from Port Angeles and Sequim qualified for the state 1A/2A/3A… Continue reading

Seattle's Derick Hall (58) strip sacks New England quarterback Drake Maye during Super Bowl 60 in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Getty Images)
SUPER BOWL LX: A Boom redux for the Seattle Seahawks

The bullies are back. The Seattle Seahawks, who… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb runs with the ball against Kingston defenders in a state quarterfinal girls flag football game at Peninsula College. (Dave Logan/Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Riders hang on in overtime to make state semifinals

In the team’s first year of existence, the Port… Continue reading

The Neah Bay girls basketball team celebrates senior Cerise Moss (14) scoring her 1,000th career point for the Red Devils. In the same game, Sequim's Gracie Chartraw also scored her 1,000th career point.
PREP BASKETBALL: Records fall as Neah Bay girls beat Sequim

Chartraw, Moss both break 1,000-point plateau

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men hang on to win, keep playoff hopes alive

Women win 49th game in a row in North Region

Runners in the Run The Peninsula's Elwha Bridge Run take off into the rain Saturday morning. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
RUN THE PENINSULA: Nearly 500 take on the Elwha Bridge Run

Nearly 500 people young and old braved the wet… Continue reading

Forks’ Radly Benett, left, rebounds in front of Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming on Thursday night in Forks.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Neah Bay handles Forks’ challenge

Sequim, Port Angeles boys fall on the road

Lonnie Archibald (2)/for Peninsula Daily News Referee Steve Singhose watches closely as Forks’ Avery Dilley (left) and Neah Bay’ Angel Halttunen hustle for a loose ball. Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spartans, Red Devils tune up for playoffs

Greene, Moss, Johnson score 20 points apiece for Neah Bay and Forks