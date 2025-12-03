BOYS BASKETBALL: Riders in game late but can’t hold on vs. Fife

FIFE — The Port Angeles boys basketball had a lead in the fourth quarter and gave Fife of the South Puget Sound League all it could handle to the end in a 56-52 season-opening loss.

“Honestly, I was really surprised at how well we executed. We battled, ” said coach Kevin Ruble about his first game leading the Riders.

Ruble said the Riders absorbed some punches early as Fife made three or four 3-pointers right off the bat. Port Angeles fought back and was up by one point with 1:30 left to play. Port Angeles has only held eight full practices and hasn’t had a chance to practice its press much. He said the team might have been able to press more down the stretch with mnore practices.

The Riders were led by Brody Pierce with 17 and Hunter Flores with 14. Brock Hope scored eight points. Ruble said Ashton Gedelman, taking over the point guard position from Gus Halberg, who now plays for Peninsula College, had a good first game.

Port Angeles (0-1) opens Olympic League play Friday at North Mason (0-1), which lost 87-54 to North Thurston on Tuesday.

The Riders get their first home game next Tuesday against Bainbridge.

Cedar Park Christian 61, Crescent 53, OT

LYNNWOOD — Jax Sprague poured in 33 points and the Loggers played tough before fading in overtime against the Lions.

“The fourth quarter was really manic, both teams had big runs and we had our big run to get the game tied,” Crescent coach Chris Ferrier said.

The Loggers forced a tough shot in the final seconds.

“Kolton Mason got a huge rebound, and I let Jax go attack in transition instead of calling a time out,” Ferrier said. “Hindsight says I should have called a timeout and set a play, but in the moment I liked our chances with Jax in transition. He got an OK look at the buzzer but it wouldn’t fall, so we went to overtime. From there, we just ran out of gas, I believe, but these kids showed a tremendous amount of grit and toughtness.

“I love coaching this group of guys.”

Crescent (1-1) visits Crosspoint on Friday.

Cedar Park Christian 61, Crescent 53 OT

Cres. 13 6 16 15 3 — 53

CPC 8 15 14 12 11 — 61

Crescent (53) — Jax Sprague 33, Mason 0, Ellis 0, L. Sprague 15, Chartier 1, Holmes 2, L.Harris 2, M.Harris.