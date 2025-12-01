Solomon Sheppard, Sequim basketball.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Solomon Sheppard, Sequim basketball

Solomon Sheppard had quite the debut to his 2025-26 season for the Sequim boys basketball team.

He scored 29 points in helping to lead the Wolves to a 78-68 victory over the Washington Patriots.

Sheppard not only led the team in scoring, he was clutch down the stretch as the Wolves had to overcome 14 3-pointers made by the Patriots, including nine in the second half.

First, after the Patriots hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Sequim lead down to seven points, Sheppard stole a pass and went in for a layup in the final 3 minutes of the game. About 90 seconds later, he broke behind the defense on an inbounds play, taking the Patriots off-guard for a thunderous dunk that brought the Sequim crowd to its feet, essentially salting the game away with that score.

Sheppard injured his knee late in the game, but it turned out not to be a serious injury and he should be back Thursday as the Wolves host Kingston.

