AREA SPORTS: Peninsula women continue winning ways

Pirates win 47th straight North contest

MOUNT VERNON — Peninsula College’s tight defense limited the Skagit Valley women to just 18 percent shooting from the field to blow past the Cardinals 53-26 in an NWAC North region basketball game on Wednesday.

The overwhelming defensive performance made up for a Pirates offense that was held 17 points off its season average.

Thirty-eight of Peninsula’s points came in the paint.

It was a team victory with multiple contributors.

Sophomore post Alecsis Smith posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Sophomore Carliese O’Brien wrapped the game with eight points, three steals, three assists and three rebounds for Peninsula.

Former Neah Bay standout Ryana Moss knocked down two 3-pointers and had four rebounds.

Freshman forward Aspen Fraser totaled six points and hauled down 11 rebounds to go along with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Former Port Angeles standout Paige Mason had three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes of floor time for Skagit Valley.

Peninsula (7-0, 15-4) has won 47 straight NWAC North contests.

The Pirates will host Shoreline on Feb. 4.

Pirate men fall

MOUNT VERNON — Peninsula College’s slow start was the exact opposite way to open up against the NWAC’s top-ranked men’s basketball program and the No. 1 Skagit Valley Cardinals blitzed past the Pirates 94-54 on Wednesday night.

Skagit Valley jumped out to a quick 17-4 lead in the first four minutes. Cardinals freshman Treyshawn Weatherspoon was a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half and finished with 30 points.

Patrick Odingo led Peninsula with 12 points. Paxton Heitsch and Sam Tekeste each scored 11 while Titus Driver finished with 10.

Former Roughrider Parker Nickerson played 12 minutes for Skagit Valley, scoring three points with two rebounds. Former Roughrider Gus Halberg had five points in 18 minutes for Peninsula.

EJLL registration

PORT HADLOCK — Registration is open for East Jefferson Little League’s baseball, softball and T-Ball leagues at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-EJLL26.

Fees are $85 for T-Ball and $110 for all baseball and softball divisions.

Early bird registration provides a $10 discount through Feb. 13.

A $10 discount is available for each additional sibling in a family, with a limit of five.

Skills assessments are planned for March 1 and March 3.

For more information, email playeragent@ejll.org or call/text 360-643-0222.

Sequim Little League

SEQUIM — Registration is underway for Sequim Little League’s 2026 T-Ball, baseball and softball seasons.

The league offers T-Ball for ages 4-6, Minors (9-10), Majors (11-12) for baseball and softball and Intermediate/Juniors/Seniors (13-16) Division for boys and a Girls Junior/Senior Division (13-16).

The cost is $120 per player.

Fee assistance is available through a T-Mobile Call Up grant.

To register, visit www.sequimlittleleague.com.

Peninsula Daily News