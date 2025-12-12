North Olympic Peninsula cheerleaders performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7 in front of thousands of spectators lining the streets at Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach. From left, Port Angeles’ Madison Bishop, Forks’ Danikka King and Libby Owen and Port Angeles’ Addisen McNeece and Melia Webber.

AREA SPORTS: Forks, Port Angeles cheerleaders perform in Pearl Harbor Day Parade

Port Angeles, Forks perform in Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — Cheerleaders from Forks and Port Angeles represented the North Olympic Peninsula in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade to honor and pay respect to those lost along with survivors, veterans, active duty military members and their families.

Port Angeles’ Madison Bishop, Addisen McNeece and Melia Webber joined Forks’ Danikka King and Libby Owen, along with 832 other cheerleaders from across the country to perform in four separate groups throughout the parade.

Each of these students tried out over the summer and after being judged on superior cheer and leadership skills at Universal Cheerleaders Association camps.

The group is thankful for the sponsors, donations, families and friends that helped them attend.

Little League signups

SEQUIM — Registration is underway for Sequim Little League’s 2026 T-Ball, baseball and softball seasons.

The league offers T-Ball for ages 4-6, Minors (9-10), Majors (11-12) for baseball and softball and Intermediate/Juniors/Seniors (13-16) Division for boys and a Girls Junior/Senior Division (13-16).

The cost is $120 per player, and there is a $20 early bird discount before Dec. 31.

Fee assistance is available through a T-Mobile Call Up grant.

To register, visit www.sequimlittleleague.com.

Boys soccer training

PORT ANGELES — A three-times-a-week preseason conditioning program open to area high school and club boys soccer players will run Jan. 5 to Feb. 27.

Sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Wally Sigmar Field at Peninsula College.

Storm King FC coach Mike LaGrange will lead the program.

The program is free for current Storm King FC members, $75 for the public.

To register, visit www.storm kingsoccer.com.

