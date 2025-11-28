AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Gladfelter named CCC male runner of the year

Jack Gladfelter of Port Angeles was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference male cross-country runner of the year. (CCC)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jack Gladfelter of Corban University was named the 2025 Cascade Collegiate Conference McDonald’s Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, announced Wednesday by the conference office.

Gladfelter, a junior from Port Angeles, began the season as the top non-NCAA Division I finisher at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem, breaking the program 8K record with a time of 23:52.7 in his first race, and finishing sixth overall.

He earned CCC, NAIA and USTFCCCA Men’s Runner of the Week honors that week. He topped that performance at the next race, the George Oja Invitational, breaking the Corban 8K record again with a time of 23:49.7, over four seconds faster than the previous school best, finishing third in that race.

At the CCC Championship, he placed third with a time of 24:15.0 and went on to finish 11th at the NAIA Cross Country National Championship in 24:39.4, earning CCC All-Conference and NAIA All-America honors for the second straight year. He finished eighth at the NAIA nationals last year.

His performances helped lead the Warriors to their most successful season in program history, finishing 13th at the national championship and ranking No. 22 in the final national rating.

While at Port Angeles High School, Gladfelter finished third in the state at the 2A cross country championships and in his junior year at the state 2A track meet, he finished fifth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

