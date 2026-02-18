AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pair of Blairs headed to Mat Classic for Forks

FORKS — A pair of Blairs will compete in wrestling this weekend at the Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

The Forks girls qualified District 4 champion Jade Blair for the Mat Classic at 125 pounds. Her sister LaRayne Blair will be joining her at 130 pounds.

LaRayne Blair won three matches at 130 pounds at district, held in Montesano, finishing seventh. The top eight wrestlers in each weight qualified for state.

The Blairs are part of a contingent of four Forks girls and 22 total wrestlers competing at the Mat Classic this weekend. The other two Forks girls are Sara Sifuentes, who finished second at district at 170 pounds, and Kinley Rondeau, who finished fourth at 100 pounds.

Jade Blair is 41-1 this season and has a legitimate shot at a state championship.

A total of 56 Olympic Peninsula wrestlers, not counting alternates, are expected to compete at the Mat Classic. The 1B/2B/1A/2A boys and girls meets begin Friday and will finish late Saturday night. The 3A/4A meets are held Thursday and Friday.

