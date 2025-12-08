AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Lincoln Park BMX No. 1 in Race for Life

Members of the Lincoln Park BMX were recognized by USA BMX as the top fundraising park in the nation for Race for Life. (Lincoln Park BMX)

PORT ANGELES — The Lincoln Park BMX track led the country with the most raised while hosting Race for Life events.

Lincoln Park BMX raised $30,590.71, just ahead of Egg Harbor Township BMX with $29,609.03. Rounding out the top 10 were Steel Wheels BMX, Columbia Basin BMX, Waterford Oaks BMX, Moses Lake BMX, Rockford BMX, Northern Virginia BMX, Spokane BMX and Springfield BMX.

Ryland Bricker of the Egg Harbor Township BMX once again led the way as Lincoln Park BMX’s top individual fundraiser for the seventh straight year, contribuing $27,660.86 and adding to his incredible lifetime total of $277,000 raised for Race for Life.

Five Lincoln Park BMX members were among the top 10 fundraisers. Chloe Holloway (Lincoln Park BMX), Sean Coleman (Lincoln Park BMX), Clayton Hergert (Lincoln Park BMX), Eli Schott, Jackson Beal (Lincoln Park BMX), Liam Winters (Lincoln Park BMX), Liam Garcia, Charlie Schroeder and Kaiden Saba filled out the top 10.

USA BMX and BMX Canada are among the top fundraisers for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Each year, riders gather donations and raise funds for this worthwhile cause. The Race For Life Series was started in 1981 to help a fellow BMXer diagnosed with leukemia.

