AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Highline, Spokane win NWAC soccer titles

TUKWILA — For the first time since 2022, neither the Peninsula College men nor women were in the NWAC soccer championship game.

The men won back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024, while the women won the championship in 2024.

The teams in the championship games were NWAC powerhouses that the Pirates have faced repeatedly in the postseason, including this season.

On the men’s side, Highline won the NWAC championship Sunday, beating Columbia Basin 1-0 in overtime. Columbia Basin beat Peninsula in the quarterfinals 1-0 to move to the Final Four, ending the Pirates’ two-year reign as NWAC champions.

Peninsula beat Highline in the championship game in 2023 in memorable fashion, going to an incredible 11 penalty kicks during the shootout to win.

On the women’s side, Spokane beat Highline 1-0 to win the NWAC title. It was Spokane’s second championship since 2022.

Highline beat Peninsula in the NWAC semifinals 3-2 Friday, scoring three goals in the second half.

The Peninsula men finished with a record of 10-1-3 while the women finished with a record of 12-1-1.

Avalanche awareness

PORT ANGELES — The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation and Hurricane Ridge Ski Patrol in conjunction with the Northwest Avalanche Center will be providing a free class in avalanche awareness at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the North Olympic Library in Port Angeles.

Whether people ski, snowshoe, snowboard or snowmobile, recognition of avalanche danger is an essential and potentially life-saving skill during the winter in the backcountry. This introductory class provides a basic approach to managing risk.

Instructor McEvan Scofield will explain how to assess avalanche and mountain weather forecasts and recognize basic signs of avalanche danger. All ages are welcome.

NWAC SEMIFINAL: Peninsula College women come undone in second half
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive

Left, Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; and Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive

Sequim’s Ava Shinkle and Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid each had outstanding performances… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils.
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay to make another long road trip

More than 1,800 miles of travel in seven days for the Red Devils

