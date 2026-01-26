Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will take place at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville late Monday afternoon to evening. Operations will continue late Tuesday afternoon to evening.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

Ault Field

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.