Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will take place at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville early Monday afternoon to evening.

Practice also is slated for late Tuesday afternoon to evening, for late Wednesday morning then late afternoon to evening, and for late Thursday morning then late afternoon to evening.

Operations will continue late Friday morning to early afternoon.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field during this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.

Previous
EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards to set 2026 legislative priorities

More in News

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass along Sims Way on Saturday in the first rally of 2026. The group was called to action in protest of the U.S. government and Donald Trump ousting the president of Venezuela overnight. Gina McMather, second from the right, a member of the Indivisible leadership team, led the pop-up rally. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Venezuela protest

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass… Continue reading

North Olympic Library System staff report that construction funds for the renovation and expansion of the Sequim Library will mostly come from timber revenue via state forest trust lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim library to open in 2026

Timber revenues help fund construction

Joan Butler receives a sweet drink as a gift during her 100th birthday party on Dec. 19 at Diamond Point. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Diamond Point woman celebrates 100th birthday

Butler’s keys to longevity: Keep moving, don’t smoke

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading

About 100 people dipped three times into the water during the 38th annual Polar Bear Dip on Thursday at Hollywood Beach in downtown Port Angeles. The air and water temperature were both in the low 40s. Each received a certificate for participating, and proceeds benefitted Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Ringing in the new year

About 100 people dipped three times into the water during the 38th… Continue reading

A new mural, painted by Larry White, has been installed on the east side of BarHop in downtown Port Angeles. (Sam Grello/Port Angeles Waterfront District)
New mural painted as part of initiative

Artist chooses orca on BarHop building

Michael Calvin Mills’ short story collection, “The Caged Man,” was released in December. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Author’s work published after a long wait

Stories set in Spain, Costa Rica, Colombia

x
Home Fund contributes to continuing education

United Way funds 11 students for job training at Peninsula College

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards to set 2026 legislative priorities

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Aspen Mason-Kleeb, left, and Satria McKnight, both of Port Townsend and members of Popup Movement in Port Hadlock, a circus school owned by Sadie La Donna, right, rehearse a routine they were set to perform Wednesday in a performance as part of the First Night event put on by the Production Alliance. Watching is Julia Franz, seated, a rigger for the company. (Steve Mullensky/ for Peninsula Daily News)
First Night

Aspen Mason-Kleeb, left, and Satria McKnight, both of Port Townsend and members… Continue reading

Free days added for national parks

Non-U.S. residents to pay more for visiting

About 150 to 200 people jumped into 49-degree water at Hollywood Beach on Jan. 1, 2025, for the 37th annual Polar Bear Dip. The air temperature was about 39 degrees, so it was a short, brisk dip that they did three times. There was a beach fire to warm the dippers afterward as well as two portable saunas in the parking lot. The event was sponsored by Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County under the leadership of organizer Dan Welden. Hot drinks, tasty muffins and a certificate for participants were available. (Dave Logan/for Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Polar Plunge set for Hollywood Beach

Event raises funds for Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County