Two dead after tree falls in Olympic National Forest

BRINNON — Two women died after a tree fell in Olympic National Forest.

The tree fell onto the Lena Lake Trail and struck two women about noon last Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Derek Allen said.

Kathryn Pickard, 76, of Bremerton, died at the scene.

Christine Mutchler, 70, of Seattle, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center by Navy Air Station Whidbey Island. She later died at the hospital.

The Lena Lake trailhead starts in Mason County and continues into Jefferson County, Allen said. The trail is near the Hamma Hamma area south of Brinnon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called for the search and rescue and was assisted by Jefferson Search & Rescue.