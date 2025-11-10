Jackie Anderson, with Jax, has retired as officer manager for Sequim Animal Hospital after 32 years with the business. “I love the animals, but I love my clients because they love their animals in the good times and the bad times,” she said. “I’m going to miss the people.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

‘Touchstone’ for Sequim Animal Hospital retires

Jackie Anderson spent 32 years at business

SEQUIM — After more than three decades of helping pets and people, Jackie Anderson has retired from Sequim Animal Hospital.

Anderson stepped away on Nov. 1 after she worked there for 32 years, including 1972-73.

“I’m going to miss the people,” Anderson said. “It’s been a great journey.”

Dr. Heather Short, who owns Sequim Animal Hospital and has worked there for 20 years, said Anderson “has been a touchstone for the local community ever since I have known her.”

“People will call or come into the office only to see her, which I think speaks to how amazing she is and how thoughtful and caring she can be with our clients and patients,” Short said.

“She will be missed dearly, but she absolutely deserves the best retirement ever.”

Anderson said she’s seen generations of family pets and made strong connections.

“I love the animals, but I love my clients because they love their animals in the good times and the bad times,” she said.

“I’m going to miss the people.”

Her last full day was on Oct. 28. Nov. 1 was her official last day helping fellow staff members with paperwork.

Anderson said her husband, Fred, retired a year and a half ago from the Safeway Fuel Station. She said she plans to spend time on their Sequim farm and with family, going camping and checking items off her bucket list.

Anderson has lived in Sequim nearly all her life. She graduated from Sequim High School in 1973, and she comes from a Sequim pioneer family (the Russell family).

When she first went to work at Sequim Animal Hospital, Anderson said she would help with farm calls and a variety of animals.

Some of the many highlights were working with Olympic Game Farm animals, including a rhinoceros and a bobcat, and meeting Kitty the bear and Brutus the wolf as babies, she said.

“They came to the clinic as small babies and were best friends,” Anderson said.

Sequim Animal Hospital, 202 N. Seventh Ave., has served the area since 1930. It can be reached at 360-683-7286.

For more information, visit sequimanimalhospital.com.

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.

