Three added to Sequim-Dungeness chamber board

SEQUIM — Two people have been elected to the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce board while two were reappointed and one was added as a courtesy board member, executive director Beth Pratt said.

Robin Bookter of First Fed and Jaycie Wakefield of Untied Way begin three-year terms this month and will be installed before the chamber membership luncheon on Jan. 27.

Courtesy board member Sherryl Chandley-Brown of SCB Health Coaching also was added in a non-voting capacity, Pratt said.

Reappointed for a second term on the board were Colleen Robinson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County, now serving as past president, and Eric Thomson of Tedesco’s Italian Fresh.

Election results were verified on Dec. 18.

Bookter, an experienced banker and branch manager, also brings 10 years of experience as an event director and board member for the Sequim Irrigation Festival.

Wakefield served as a courtesy board member last year and was elected to a director seat this year.

Her role as the development director for United Way of Clallam County and 18 years of experience in the nonprofit sector has helped grow her passion for building partnerships and strengthening community, Pratt said.

Chandley-Brown brings entrepreneurial expertise and a fresh impression of Sequim to her role on the board, Pratt said. Chandley-Brown is a new Sequim resident and new to chamber membership.

The chamber’s executive team also was selected during the December meeting.

It includes board president Mitch Koonz of Clallam EDC, president-elect Dennise Kettel of 7 Cedars, treasurer Heather Nelson of Olympic Medical Center, membership chair Darrin Liggins of Liggins Landscaping and Robinson, the past president.

Elections are held every November, and as many as four seats per year are filled.

There also are courtesy board member positions available.

For more information, call 360-683-6197 or email Pratt at director@sequim chamber.com.

