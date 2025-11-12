Suggs increases lead in Port Angeles City Council race

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles City Council incumbent LaTrisha Suggs’ lead widened to a 216-vote advantage over challenger James Taylor as general election ballot counts were updated Monday.

Suggs, who had trailed by as many as 24 votes after ballots were counted on Nov. 5, had 3,200 votes (51.66 percent) as of Monday. Taylor had 2,984 votes (48.18 percent) for the Position 1 seat.

The next count is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

Clallam County reported a 46.73 percent voter turnout with 27,815 ballots counted out of 59,529 registered votes. There were an estimated 50 ballots left to count after Monday’s update.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported a 50.05 percent voter turnout with 14,452 ballots counted out of 28,875 registered voters. There were an estimated 669 ballots left to count after last Thursday’s update. The next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The election will be certified on Nov. 25.

Two other close races in Clallam County remained unchanged after Monday’s update.

For Position 7 on the Olympic Medical Center board, Penney Sanders remained in the lead over challenger Laurie Force. Sanders garnered 11,880 votes (50.51 percent) and Force had 11,558 votes (49.14 percent).

For Position 1 on the Port Angeles school board, challenger Ned Hammar increased his lead over incumbent Sarah Methner. Hammar, who dropped out of the race in June after it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot, had 5,407 votes (54.45 percent) to Methner’s 4,486 votes (45.18 percent).

Hammar had just a 60-vote lead following initial returns on Nov. 4.

Other contested races after Monday’s update include:

Clallam County

Charter amendment regarding coroner duties

Approved 21,579 82.3 percent

Rejected 4,642 17.7 percent

Levy lid lift for county essential public services

Approved 10,981 40.46 percent

Rejected 16,160 59.54 percent

Port of Port Angeles

District 1

Nate Adkisson 2,589 10.93 percent

Colleen McAleer 20,939 88.38 percent

District 2

Allen Sawyer 3,329 14.03 percent

Steven Burke 20,279 85.48 percent

Hospital

District 2

Position 1

Ann Marie Henninger 9,935 42.12 percent

Gerald B. Stephanz Jr. 13,565 57.52 percent

Position 4

Carleen Bensen 13,291 58.03 percent

Tara B. Coffin 9,497 41.47 percent

Position 7

Penney Sanders 11,880 50.51 percent

Laurie Force 11,558 49.14 percent

City/Town

Forks City Council

Position 5

Corey Pearson 363 59.31 percent

Armistead Lucas Coleman II 240 39.22 percent

Port Angeles City Council

Position 1

LaTrisha Suggs 3,200 51.66 percent

James Taylor 2,984 48.18 percent

Position 2

Tyler Slater 1,686 28.67 percent

Drew Schwab 4,181 71.11 percent

Position 4

Kate Dexter 3,734 61.22 percent

Marolee “Mimi” Smith Dvorak 2,343 38.42 percent

School

Port Angeles School District

Position 1

Sarah Methner 4,486 45.18 percent

Ned Hammar 5,407 54.45 percent

Position 2

Mary Hebert 4,284 43.34 percent

Nancy Hamilton 5,556 56.21 percent

Fire

District 3

Position 3

Mike Taggart 6,203 47.65 percent

Bill Miano 6,766 51.97 percent

Clallam County

Mike Taggart 6,121 47.66 percent

Bill Miano 6,673 51.96 percent

Jefferson County

Mike Taggart 82 46.59 percent

Bill Miano 93 52.84 percent

Park and Recreation

Quillayute District

Six-year regular property tax levy

Yes 685 48.38 percent

No 731 51.62 percent

Jefferson County

Transportation

Sales and use tax for transportation improvements

Yes 5,961 65.04 percent

No 3,204 34.96 percent

Port of Port Townsend

District 2

Carol Hasse 11,465 87.95 percent

Clayborn Burleson 1,520 11.66 percent

Hospital

District 2

Position 3

Stu Kerber 5,921 45.5 percent

Matt Ready 7,048 54.17 percent

City/Town

Port Townsend City Council

Position 1

Fred Obee 3,331 68.34 percent

Dylan Quarles 1,534 31.47 percent

Schools

Quilcene School District

District 2

Jon Cooke 366 46.33 percent

Naomi Stern 420 53.16 percent

Port Townsend School District

At large Position 4

Amanda Grace 5,694 81.32 percent

Timothy S. Hawley 1,296 18.51 percent

Fire

East Jefferson Fire District 1

District 2

David Codier 2,592 24.81 percent

David Seabrook 7,806 74.73 percent

Quilcene Fire District

Position 1

Ken McEdwards 201 25.7 percent

Art Frank 578 73.91 percent

Park and Recreation

Coyle-Thorndyke District 1

Replacement operation and maintenance levy

Yes 184 76.67 percent

No 56 23.33 percent