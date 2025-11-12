Suggs increases lead in Port Angeles City Council race

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles City Council incumbent LaTrisha Suggs’ lead widened to a 216-vote advantage over challenger James Taylor as general election ballot counts were updated Monday.
Suggs, who had trailed by as many as 24 votes after ballots were counted on Nov. 5, had 3,200 votes (51.66 percent) as of Monday. Taylor had 2,984 votes (48.18 percent) for the Position 1 seat.
The next count is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 24.
Clallam County reported a 46.73 percent voter turnout with 27,815 ballots counted out of 59,529 registered votes. There were an estimated 50 ballots left to count after Monday’s update.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported a 50.05 percent voter turnout with 14,452 ballots counted out of 28,875 registered voters. There were an estimated 669 ballots left to count after last Thursday’s update. The next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.
The election will be certified on Nov. 25.
Two other close races in Clallam County remained unchanged after Monday’s update.
For Position 7 on the Olympic Medical Center board, Penney Sanders remained in the lead over challenger Laurie Force. Sanders garnered 11,880 votes (50.51 percent) and Force had 11,558 votes (49.14 percent).
For Position 1 on the Port Angeles school board, challenger Ned Hammar increased his lead over incumbent Sarah Methner. Hammar, who dropped out of the race in June after it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot, had 5,407 votes (54.45 percent) to Methner’s 4,486 votes (45.18 percent).
Hammar had just a 60-vote lead following initial returns on Nov. 4.
Other contested races after Monday’s update include:
Clallam County
Charter amendment regarding coroner duties
Approved 21,579 82.3 percent
Rejected 4,642 17.7 percent
Levy lid lift for county essential public services
Approved 10,981 40.46 percent
Rejected 16,160 59.54 percent
Port of Port Angeles
District 1
Nate Adkisson 2,589 10.93 percent
Colleen McAleer 20,939 88.38 percent
District 2
Allen Sawyer 3,329 14.03 percent
Steven Burke 20,279 85.48 percent
Hospital
District 2
Position 1
Ann Marie Henninger 9,935 42.12 percent
Gerald B. Stephanz Jr. 13,565 57.52 percent
Position 4
Carleen Bensen 13,291 58.03 percent
Tara B. Coffin 9,497 41.47 percent
Position 7
Penney Sanders 11,880 50.51 percent
Laurie Force 11,558 49.14 percent
City/Town
Forks City Council
Position 5
Corey Pearson 363 59.31 percent
Armistead Lucas Coleman II 240 39.22 percent
Port Angeles City Council
Position 1
LaTrisha Suggs 3,200 51.66 percent
James Taylor 2,984 48.18 percent
Position 2
Tyler Slater 1,686 28.67 percent
Drew Schwab 4,181 71.11 percent
Position 4
Kate Dexter 3,734 61.22 percent
Marolee “Mimi” Smith Dvorak 2,343 38.42 percent
School
Port Angeles School District
Position 1
Sarah Methner 4,486 45.18 percent
Ned Hammar 5,407 54.45 percent
Position 2
Mary Hebert 4,284 43.34 percent
Nancy Hamilton 5,556 56.21 percent
Fire
District 3
Position 3
Mike Taggart 6,203 47.65 percent
Bill Miano 6,766 51.97 percent
Clallam County
Mike Taggart 6,121 47.66 percent
Bill Miano 6,673 51.96 percent
Jefferson County
Mike Taggart 82 46.59 percent
Bill Miano 93 52.84 percent
Park and Recreation
Quillayute District
Six-year regular property tax levy
Yes 685 48.38 percent
No 731 51.62 percent
Jefferson County
Transportation
Sales and use tax for transportation improvements
Yes 5,961 65.04 percent
No 3,204 34.96 percent
Port of Port Townsend
District 2
Carol Hasse 11,465 87.95 percent
Clayborn Burleson 1,520 11.66 percent
Hospital
District 2
Position 3
Stu Kerber 5,921 45.5 percent
Matt Ready 7,048 54.17 percent
City/Town
Port Townsend City Council
Position 1
Fred Obee 3,331 68.34 percent
Dylan Quarles 1,534 31.47 percent
Schools
Quilcene School District
District 2
Jon Cooke 366 46.33 percent
Naomi Stern 420 53.16 percent
Port Townsend School District
At large Position 4
Amanda Grace 5,694 81.32 percent
Timothy S. Hawley 1,296 18.51 percent
Fire
East Jefferson Fire District 1
District 2
David Codier 2,592 24.81 percent
David Seabrook 7,806 74.73 percent
Quilcene Fire District
Position 1
Ken McEdwards 201 25.7 percent
Art Frank 578 73.91 percent
Park and Recreation
Coyle-Thorndyke District 1
Replacement operation and maintenance levy
Yes 184 76.67 percent
No 56 23.33 percent