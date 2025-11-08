Suggs flips Port Angeles council race, leads by 10 votes

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles City Council candidate LaTrisha Suggs flipped her race with challenger James Taylor, taking a 10-vote lead when general election ballot counts were updated Thursday.
Suggs, who had trailed by 24 votes after Wednesday’s count, had 1,814 votes (50.07 percent) as of Thursday. Taylor had 1,804 votes (49.79 percent) for the Position 1 seat.
The next count, which was set for 5 p.m. Friday, was after press time.
Clallam County reported a 31.29 percent voter turnout with 18,626 ballots counted out of 59,529 registered votes. There were an estimated 9,000 ballots left to count after Thursday’s update.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported a 50.05 percent voter turnout with 14,452 ballots counted out of 28,875 registered voters. There were an estimated 669 ballots left to count after Thursday’s update. The next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The election will be certified on Nov. 25.
Two other close races in Clallam County remained unchanged after Thursday’s update.
For Position 1 on the Port Angeles school board, challenger Ned Hammar increased his lead over incumbent Sarah Methner. Hammar, who dropped out of the race in June after it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot, had 3,127 votes (52.21 percent) to Methner’s 2,840 votes (47.42 percent).
Hammar had just a 60-vote lead following initial returns on Tuesday.
For Position 7 on the Olympic Medical Center board, Penney Sanders remained in the lead over challenger Laurie Force. Sanders garnered 8,021 votes (50.18 percent) and Force had 7,909 votes (49.47 percent).
Other contested races after Thursday’s update include:
Clallam County
Charter amendment regarding coroner duties
Approved 14,424 82 percent
Rejected 3,167 18 percent
Levy lid lift for county essential public services
Approved 7,511 41.26 percent
Rejected 10,695 58.74 percent
Port of Port Angeles
District 1
Nate Adkisson 1,745 10.86 percent
Colleen McAleer 14,220 88.49 percent
District 2
Allen Sawyer 2,280 14.19 percent
Steven Burke 13,716 85.39 percent
Hospital
District 2
Position 1
Ann Marie Henninger 6,837 42.52 percent
Gerald B. Stephanz Jr. 9,187 57.14 percent
Position 4
Carleen Bensen 9,179 58.57 percent
Tara B. Coffin 6,415 40.93 percent
Position 7
Penney Sanders 8,021 50.18 percent
Laurie Force 7,909 49.47 percent
City/Town
Forks City Council
Position 5
Corey Pearson 230 61.66 percent
Armistead Lucas Coleman II 135 36.19 percent
Port Angeles City Council
Position 1
LaTrisha Suggs 1,814 50.07 percent
James Taylor 1,804 49.79 percent
Position 2
Tyler Slater 1,018 29.38 percent
Drew Schwab 2,441 70.45 percent
Position 4
Kate Dexter 2,176 61.14 percent
Marolee “Mimi” Smith Dvorak 1,371 38.52 percent
School
Port Angeles School District
Position 1
Sarah Methner 2,840 47.42 percent
Ned Hammar 3,127 52.21 percent
Position 2
Mary Hebert 2,709 45.36 percent
Nancy Hamilton 3,234 54.15 percent
Fire
District 3
Position 3
Mike Taggart 4,664 48.18 percent
Bill Miano 49,82 51.48 percent
Clallam County
Mike Taggart 4,582 48.21 percent
Bill Miano 4,890 51.45 percent
Jefferson County
Mike Taggart 82 46.59 percent
Bill Miano 93 52.84 percent
Park and Recreation
Quillayute District
Six-year regular property tax levy
Yes 425 48.24 percent
No 456 51.76 percent
Jefferson County
Transportation
Sales and use tax for transportation improvements
Yes 5,961 65.04 percent
No 3,204 34.96 percent
Hospital
District 2
Position 3
Stu Kerber 5,921 45.5 percent
Matt Ready 7,048 54.17 percent
City/Town
Port Townsend City Council
Position 1
Fred Obee 3,331 68.34 percent
Dylan Quarles 1,534 31.47 percent
Schools
Quilcene School District
District 2
Jon Cooke 366 46.33 percent
Naomi Stern 420 53.16 percent
Port Townsend School District
At large Position 4
Amanda Grace 5,694 81.32 percent
Timothy S. Hawley 1,296 18.51 percent
Fire
East Jefferson Fire District 1
District 2
David Codier 2,592 24.81 percent
David Seabrook 7,806 74.73 percent
Quilcene Fire District
Position 1
Ken McEdwards 201 25.7 percent
Art Frank 578 73.91 percent
Park and Recreation
Coyle-Thorndyke District 1
Replacement operation and maintenance levy
Yes 184 76.67 percent
No 56 23.33 percent