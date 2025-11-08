Suggs flips Port Angeles council race, leads by 10 votes

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles City Council candidate LaTrisha Suggs flipped her race with challenger James Taylor, taking a 10-vote lead when general election ballot counts were updated Thursday.

Suggs, who had trailed by 24 votes after Wednesday’s count, had 1,814 votes (50.07 percent) as of Thursday. Taylor had 1,804 votes (49.79 percent) for the Position 1 seat.

The next count, which was set for 5 p.m. Friday, was after press time.

Clallam County reported a 31.29 percent voter turnout with 18,626 ballots counted out of 59,529 registered votes. There were an estimated 9,000 ballots left to count after Thursday’s update.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported a 50.05 percent voter turnout with 14,452 ballots counted out of 28,875 registered voters. There were an estimated 669 ballots left to count after Thursday’s update. The next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The election will be certified on Nov. 25.

Two other close races in Clallam County remained unchanged after Thursday’s update.

For Position 1 on the Port Angeles school board, challenger Ned Hammar increased his lead over incumbent Sarah Methner. Hammar, who dropped out of the race in June after it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot, had 3,127 votes (52.21 percent) to Methner’s 2,840 votes (47.42 percent).

Hammar had just a 60-vote lead following initial returns on Tuesday.

For Position 7 on the Olympic Medical Center board, Penney Sanders remained in the lead over challenger Laurie Force. Sanders garnered 8,021 votes (50.18 percent) and Force had 7,909 votes (49.47 percent).

Other contested races after Thursday’s update include:

Clallam County

Charter amendment regarding coroner duties

Approved 14,424 82 percent

Rejected 3,167 18 percent

Levy lid lift for county essential public services

Approved 7,511 41.26 percent

Rejected 10,695 58.74 percent

Port of Port Angeles

District 1

Nate Adkisson 1,745 10.86 percent

Colleen McAleer 14,220 88.49 percent

District 2

Allen Sawyer 2,280 14.19 percent

Steven Burke 13,716 85.39 percent

Hospital

District 2

Position 1

Ann Marie Henninger 6,837 42.52 percent

Gerald B. Stephanz Jr. 9,187 57.14 percent

Position 4

Carleen Bensen 9,179 58.57 percent

Tara B. Coffin 6,415 40.93 percent

Position 7

Penney Sanders 8,021 50.18 percent

Laurie Force 7,909 49.47 percent

City/Town

Forks City Council

Position 5

Corey Pearson 230 61.66 percent

Armistead Lucas Coleman II 135 36.19 percent

Port Angeles City Council

Position 1

LaTrisha Suggs 1,814 50.07 percent

James Taylor 1,804 49.79 percent

Position 2

Tyler Slater 1,018 29.38 percent

Drew Schwab 2,441 70.45 percent

Position 4

Kate Dexter 2,176 61.14 percent

Marolee “Mimi” Smith Dvorak 1,371 38.52 percent

School

Port Angeles School District

Position 1

Sarah Methner 2,840 47.42 percent

Ned Hammar 3,127 52.21 percent

Position 2

Mary Hebert 2,709 45.36 percent

Nancy Hamilton 3,234 54.15 percent

Fire

District 3

Position 3

Mike Taggart 4,664 48.18 percent

Bill Miano 49,82 51.48 percent

Clallam County

Mike Taggart 4,582 48.21 percent

Bill Miano 4,890 51.45 percent

Jefferson County

Mike Taggart 82 46.59 percent

Bill Miano 93 52.84 percent

Park and Recreation

Quillayute District

Six-year regular property tax levy

Yes 425 48.24 percent

No 456 51.76 percent

Jefferson County

Transportation

Sales and use tax for transportation improvements

Yes 5,961 65.04 percent

No 3,204 34.96 percent

Hospital

District 2

Position 3

Stu Kerber 5,921 45.5 percent

Matt Ready 7,048 54.17 percent

City/Town

Port Townsend City Council

Position 1

Fred Obee 3,331 68.34 percent

Dylan Quarles 1,534 31.47 percent

Schools

Quilcene School District

District 2

Jon Cooke 366 46.33 percent

Naomi Stern 420 53.16 percent

Port Townsend School District

At large Position 4

Amanda Grace 5,694 81.32 percent

Timothy S. Hawley 1,296 18.51 percent

Fire

East Jefferson Fire District 1

District 2

David Codier 2,592 24.81 percent

David Seabrook 7,806 74.73 percent

Quilcene Fire District

Position 1

Ken McEdwards 201 25.7 percent

Art Frank 578 73.91 percent

Park and Recreation

Coyle-Thorndyke District 1

Replacement operation and maintenance levy

Yes 184 76.67 percent

No 56 23.33 percent