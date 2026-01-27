Shooting sparks protest

A large group with signs and banners gathers in front of the Clallam County Courthouse on Lincoln Street on Saturday with concerns about the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. A Border Patrol agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis last week, shortly after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, 37, also in Minneapolis earlier this month. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

