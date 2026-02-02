North Olympic Library System staff closed the Sequim temporary library on Sunday to move operations back to the Sequim Avenue branch that has been under construction since April 2024. (North Olympic Library System)

North Olympic Library System staff closed the Sequim temporary library on Sunday to move operations back to the Sequim Avenue branch that has been under construction since April 2024. (North Olympic Library System)

Sequim Library closer to reopening date

Limited hours offered for holds, pickups until construction is complete

SEQUIM — North Olympic Library System staff closed the Sequim temporary location on Sunday to move operations back to the renovated and expanded library at 630 N. Sequim Ave.

A reopening date has not been announced, but staff said they’ll announce it later this month.

The temporary location, next to the former JCPenney building at 609 W. Washington St., Suite 21, will be open for holds and returns from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays this month. Outside return boxes will remain available 24/7.

Materials can be reserved at https://catalog.nols.org.

With the closure, NOLS’ free wi-fi will no longer be available at the temporary location or in the parking lot.

Construction

To start construction on the $10.7 million renovation and expansion of the Sequim Avenue branch, staff closed the building on March 10, 2024, to move operations to the temporary space, which opened on April 1, 2024.

The project adds about 10,000 square feet to the previous footprint and new amenities such as an outdoor stage.

NOLS Executive Director Noah Glaude wrote in a Jan. 21 blog update that “long-delayed pieces for the east wall of the Sequim Library have been delivered and installation is expected to be finished in the coming weeks.”

“Other subcontractors will be able to wrap up their work, which had been paused for the east wall completion,” he wrote. “We are eager to announce an opening date for the new building soon.”

Updating and expanding the library dates back to a feasibility study 25 years ago and another 15 years ago, Glaude said.

With a 2018 bond measure failing by 1 percent of the required 60 percent supermajority to construct a new library, staff and supporters pivoted to different funding and construction plans.

“Getting to the point we’re at today has not been an easy or straightforward path, and it would not have been possible without the many contributions and continuous support of donors, employees and volunteers,” Glaude wrote.

Last December, staff announced about $9.1 million of the $10.7 million library project was funded through timber revenue via state forest trust lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Staff reported that timber revenue is projected to fund about $1 million more in construction costs from the 2024 groundbreaking through completion in 2026, and $6.1 million in future timber revenue is designated to repay a 20-year, low-interest loan through the state.

Community members donated more than $1.5 million for the project, while grants helped support features such as solar panels and electric vehicle chargers.

NOLS’ board of trustees approved $2 million from the library system’s capital reserves to launch facility planning in 2020 to match a state Department of Commerce Library Capital Improvement Program grant.

“The nimbleness and grace everyone has demonstrated has been truly appreciated,” Glaude wrote.

“Thank you for your patience as we’ve navigated construction challenges.”

Glaude wrote in an email that the temporary library’s lease went through August 2025, and that they’ve been on a month-to-month lease with permission of the property manager since then.

He wrote that NOLS will rent the space through March as it will take time to clean out everything following the move.

For more updates, visit NOLS.org/Sequim.

________

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.

By the numbers

North Olympic Library System staff report that the Sequim temporary library location recorded 110,808 visits with 316,130 items checked out or renewed, 10,852 public computer sessions, 84,946 prints made and 161 programs offered for all ages.

For more about the Sequim library’s events, visit nols.org/events.

Previous
EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to consider monument to Owens
Next
ICE protest

More in News

Power outage affecting east Port Angeles to Carlsborg

Power is out to more than 10,000 meters between… Continue reading

Wendy Rae Johnson waves to cars on the north side of U.S. Highway 101 in Port Angeles on Saturday during a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota. On the other side of the highway is the Peninsula Handmaids in red robes and hoods. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
ICE protest

Wendy Rae Johnson waves to cars on the north side of U.S.… Continue reading

Jamestown Salish Seasons, a psychiatric evaluation and treatment clinic owned and operated by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, tentatively will open this summer and offer 16 beds for voluntary patients with acute psychiatric symptoms. (Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe)
Jamestown’s evaluation and treatment clinic slated to open this summer

Administrators say facility is first tribe-owned, operated in state

North Olympic Library System staff closed the Sequim temporary library on Sunday to move operations back to the Sequim Avenue branch that has been under construction since April 2024. (North Olympic Library System)
Sequim Library closer to reopening date

Limited hours offered for holds, pickups until construction is complete

Sequim extends hold on overlays

City plans to finish comp plan by summer

Traffic makes it way through curves just east of Del Guzzi Drive on U.S. Highway 101 at the site of a fish barrier project conducted by the state Department of Transportation. Construction is on hiatus for the winter and is expected to resume in March, WSDOT said. The traffic pattern is expected to be in place until this summer. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Construction on hold

Traffic makes it way through curves just east of Del Guzzi Drive… Continue reading

An Olympic marmot near Cedar Lake in the Olympic National Park. (Matt Duchow)
Olympic marmots under review

Fish and Wildlife considering listing them as endangered

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to consider monument to Owens

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

The Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, assisted by Trail Life USA and Heritage Girls, retired 1,900 U.S. flags and 1,360 veterans wreaths during a recent ceremony. The annual event also involved members of Carlsborg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6787, Sequim American Legion Post 62, Port Angeles Elks Lodge #353 Riders and more than 100 members of the public.
Flag retirement

The Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, assisted… Continue reading

Rodeo arena to get upgrade

Cattle chutes, lighting expected to be replaced

Jefferson County Commissioner Heather Dudley Nollette works to complete the Point In Time Count form with an unsheltered Port Townsend man on Thursday. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Homeless count provides snapshot for needs of unsheltered people

Jefferson County undergoes weeklong documentation period

Aiden Hamilton.
Teenager plans to run for state House seat

Aiden Hamilton to run for Rep. Tharinger’s position