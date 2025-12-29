Kendra Dodson holds a new MacBook she received through the Winter Wishes assembly at Sequim High School. “I’m just blown away by my teachers,” she said. “Our staff is very amazing. I feel very lucky.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

Sequim High School assembly grants students’ requests

Annual assembly provides gifts via leadership class

SEQUIM — Whether it’s a bag of chips, a plushy, new shoes or a new computer, many students don’t know what to expect when they unwrap their gifts during Sequim High School’s annual Winter Wishes assembly.

A group from the school’s Associated Student Body leadership class planned the event in the school’s gym for nearly two months. It featured music, dancing and plenty of presents on Dec. 16.

As tradition, students are all asked what they or a friend might want as a present for the holidays.

Seniors Kendra Dodson and Kate Brouillard both received new computers to use for college.

Dodson, who wished for a computer to help her toward becoming a speech-language pathologist, said she was surprised to be called up by teacher Sean O’Mera to receive an Apple MacBook.

“I’m just blown away by my teachers,” she said. “Our staff is very amazing. I feel very lucky.”

Brouillard, who co-coordinated the event, said she had no idea a Lenovo laptop was coming her way.

“I’m completely surprised,” she said.

She is planning to pursue biology at Washington State University so she can eventually go into medicine. Brouillard said she had started saving for a computer.

To help fund Winter Wishes, leadership students said they receive donations from businesses, community members and staff.

The leadership class started with enough funds for 67 wishes, Brouillard said, and as they started purchasing items, more generous donations came in to help grant more wishes.

She said about 30 wishes were granted by SHS staff members separate from the leadership class.

For items that were ordered and not delivered quite yet, leadership students provided pictures of their items, such as a fishing rod.

Requests this year spanned from serious (a computer for college) to expensive (an electric car, or a pony) to small (a single Pokemon card).

Co-organizer Emma Gilliam, a senior, surprised her sister Leah, a sophomore, with a croissant Jellycat plushy, and sophomore Justice Loftus, dressed as Santa Claus for the event, received a dinosaur mask to play with his younger brother.

Brouillard said they try to grant as many wishes as possible, and not do any repeats.

“As leadership (class), we have a lot of asks, so this is our way to give back,” co-organizer John Pehrson said of Winter Wishes.

Brouillard said it’s fulfilling to help students receive gifts.

“Not everyone’s situation is great, so for those it doesn’t feel as cheery, hopefully this makes them feel better,” she said.

Principal Erin Fox said Winter Wishes defines what she loves about Sequim High School with a supportive staff, student body and community.

“It generally makes people happy,” she said. “And it’s so cool how many people support the program.”

During the event, O’Mera recognized students’ birthdays and the girls flag football team for its inaugural season, and the school cheer team, the school choir and Vocal Ensemble all performed.

Organizers included Brouillard, Gilliam, Frances Haskins, Isabelle Hostetler, Lewis Irven, Pehrson, Cole Plecher and Elise Sundin.

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.

