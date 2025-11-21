Seegers announces intent to run

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has announced his intention to run for Clallam County commissioner for District 3.

Jake Seegers announced his intention to run for the position Nov. 9 and launched his campaign website at www.jakeseegers.com.

“I think I started out, like most citizens that start to get involved, there were some issues that I was concerned with and I felt kind of unheard and unseen by county officials and with county government,” Seegers said. “As I did that, I met a lot of people who felt the same way.”

Seegers moved to Port Angeles in June 2019 with his family. He works from home as an investment consultant and in real estate investing while home-schooling his 12- and 9-year-old sons and 4-year-old daughter.

“We have a pretty great life right now with my wife, she’s an ER doctor and she travels, we homeschool and I do a lot of my work from home so we have flexibility,” Seegers said.

Since being a county commissioner will require a large time commitment, Seegers said he’s talked it over with his whole family.

“All five of us are willing to kind of change the way that we do our family life so my wife would decrease how many shifts she works and takes over most of the home-schooling and if I’m elected, I’d become a fulltime county commissioner,” he said. “It will be a transition, but something we really believe is worthwhile.”

Clallam County residents are facing many problems right now, Seegers said while noting that home affordability is going up, there’s been a rise in homelessness and economic development has been stifled.

“I think there are a lot of Clallam County residents that feel like the culture of current leaders are bringing us further away from accomplishing dreams that we have here,” he said.

To change that culture, if elected, Seegers said he plans to focus his attention on fiscal responsibility with two questions: Is it essential? and Is it effective?

“If we look at the way we manage the county with those two questions, we’ll get a lot closer to changing the culture in a way that most citizens are concerned with.”

This is Seegers’ first time running for elected office. He can’t officially file for the position until the election filing week opens May 4, 2026.

Seegers said he became familiar with Port Angeles and Clallam County during a visit to the area more than 15 years ago and that he and his family visited a few times after that as well.

“We loved everything that was offered in Clallam County,” he said. “It’s beautiful, it has everything in one place and then we also really appreciated the community being small enough to really feel like you could get to know folks and feel like you could be part of their lives and they could be part of your life.”

Having lived in Port Angeles for several years now, Seegers said he “wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

“The community’s great, the people stand up for each other and then we have this amazing access to everything outside,” he said. “One of the big reasons I’m passionate about making change is that I want to make it a place where my kids either love it and want to stay, or they leave and want to come back.”

