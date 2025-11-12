The gym at the Sequim Boys and Girls Club was transformed for the dinner and auction, themed “We Grow Our Own,” with 400 guests seated among 40 tables, each with 10 place settings. (Kathy Cruz/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

The gym at the Sequim Boys and Girls Club was transformed for the dinner and auction, themed “We Grow Our Own,” with 400 guests seated among 40 tables, each with 10 place settings. (Kathy Cruz/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

Record-breaking $781,500 raised at Boys Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s Annual Auction

Event took place in Sequim on Saturday, Nov. 8

  • Olympic Peninsula News Group
  • Wednesday, November 12, 2025 1:25pm
  • News

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula raised a record-breaking $781,500 at its annual auction held Saturday evening, Nov. 8, in Sequim.

The money will support youth programs in the Port Angeles and Sequim communities allowing the Boys & Girls Clubs to keep their membership fees an affordable $30 per year.

More than 400 community members gathered for the event at the Sequim Boys and Girls Club, where the decor, inspired by the fundraiser’s “We Grow Our Own” theme, included lush greenery, local floral and vegetable arrangements, vibrant displays and strings of white lights strung from the ceiling.

The evening featured a video highlighting Club alumni and a speech by former Club member Dominick Timperio, who shared how the Club shaped his life and helped him become a college graduate and the teacher he is today.

The event included a silent auction and a live auction as well as raffles, a “Dessert Dash” and Bids for Kids. Guests bid on everything from travel experiences and local art to gourmet dinners and adventure packages to support youth programs that provide academic help, mentorship, and safe spaces for children and teens.

The live auction raised $88,000 and the Dessert Dash raised $27,933, as tables competed for decadent confections donated by local bakeries and dessert artisans.

“But the night’s most moving moment came during Bids for Kids, which brought in a staggering $500,275 to directly support life-changing programs for young people in Port Angeles and Sequim,” read a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula announcing the total raised and thanking the community for its generosity.

Board member George Brown provided a $100,000 matching gift, challenging the audience to dig deep for the kids who rely on the Club every day. Guests met the match and continued to give.

With all contributions combined, initial estimates show a record-breaking total of $781,500 — the highest amount ever raised in the organization’s history, according to the release.

“We are absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support we received at this year’s auction,” said Mary Budke, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula. “The theme ‘We Grow Our Own’ captured the heart of what we do — helping young people build strong roots and reach their potential. Seeing our community coming together so passionately to invest in our kids was incredibly moving. Every dollar raised represents more opportunities, more mentorship, and more hope for the young people we serve. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Funds raised will support Club programs across both the Port Angeles and Sequim locations, ensuring that local youth have access to academic support, leadership development, nutritious meals, and positive adult mentorship.

“This event was a celebration of growth — of our kids, our alumni, and our entire community,” Budke said. “Together, we are truly growing our own.”

There was no shortage of enthusiastic bidders during the live auction at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s annual fundraiser held Saturday night, Nov. 8 in Sequim. (Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula)

Photo courtesy Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula/ There was no shortage of enthusiastic bidders during the live auction at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula's annual fundraiser held Saturday night, Nov. 8 in Sequim.
