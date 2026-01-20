Process undermines ‘Black brute’ narrative

Port Townsend company’s second film shot in Hawaii

Kingsya Omega, left, and Ben Wilson settle into a hand-holding exercise. (Aliko Weste)

Kingsya Omega, left, and Ben Wilson settle into a hand-holding exercise. (Aliko Weste)

PORT TOWNSEND — How can we collectively preserve and create spaces for Black men’s tenderness in America?

That is the question posed at the end of the credits of “Dark and Tender: The Big Island,” directed by workshop facilitator Aaron Johnson.

The short documentary also contains the seed of an answer.

The film sees 10 Black men gathering together with the intention of cultivating skills of relating, experiencing rest and showing themselves, said film producer Ben Wilson, CEO and founder of Port Townsend-based Color of Sound (COS).

“There is some one-on-one coaching that goes on with Aaron, there is a meditation and body-work component, multiple group discussions and then there’s the exercises,” Wilson said.

Exercises are designed around the idea of the healing quality that comes from touch, specifically non-sexualized platonic touch. Exercises include hand holding and tucking in, wherein one person lies or sits down and is surrounded by four to six others, who may touch them supportively or sing over them.

Everything is consent-based and can be engaged with partially or fully, said Wilson, who experiences a surreal and almost out-of-body experience during his tucking-in exercise in the film.

The experience was healing, he said.

The workshops are intended to help participants undermine the effects of the “Black brute” narrative that has shaped how Black men are seen and how many Black men come to see themselves, Wilson said.

The framing of Black men as violent or sexualized has done significant harm, from straining their nervous systems and limiting their wellness to being systemically funneled toward prison.

“For the same reason Martin Luther King chose nonviolence,” Wilson said. “We’re choosing nonviolence as well. We’re replacing violence with tenderness, empathy and understanding as a way to heal people from a stereotype that has permeated our society, and to promote nonviolence within our community and beyond.”

The film is the second installment in the Chronically UnderTouched (CUT) project, produced by COS.

The film opens with a wide view of a tropical landscape, a large structure nestled under a jungle-laden ridge, and the sound of men’s voices holding long notes, one voice leading others through vowel sounds.

The sequel to 2024’s Whidbey Island-based “Dark and Tender,” the film was set on the Big Island of Hawaii, near Hilo.

Since the premiere of “Dark and Tender” at the 2024 Port Townsend Film Festival, Color of Sound and the CUT project have been busy. The film was screened at nine international film festivals, and it also was screened at a number of events organized by the filmmakers.

Selling individual streaming access online helped to fund the making of the new installment, Wilson said.

A preview of the film was screened at a three-day event which brought the work of mostly Seattle-based regional Black filmmakers together. The event was produced in partnership between PTFF and COS last year. The events, held at Port Townsend’s Rose Theater, were all completely full, said Wilson, who is featured in the film.

The project also has completed about 20 workshops and recently received a two-year, $200,000 grant to create a Touch Activist program to train primarily people of color to facilitate this work and to help them launch local businesses to provide those services.

Wilson said the hope is that retreat participants will not only heal individually but also learn the model well enough to replicate it in their own communities and eventually lead workshops themselves, expanding the work beyond a single facilitator.

In the film, Wilson shares how his father not being present or reliable hurt him deeply and led him to discomfort with Black men.

Retreat participant Aliko Weste spoke of the love he had for his father as a child; falling in love with him, with his rough beard and his skin.

“Then he broke me,” Weste said in the film. “He literally shattered my soul and my heart and my emotional field.”

Weste, who is a trans man, said he did not have any Black male friends outside of queer spaces.

Weste, who is featured prominently in the film, speaks to a fear he has felt toward Black men. In the film, he is seen making safe and secure connections with other Black men.

The film’s only music comes from the singing, which takes place in the workshops.

“Music is absolutely critical to the films and to the healing process,” Wilson said. “It becomes not only the soundtrack for the film, but the medicine for the participants, grounding them individually and connecting them spiritually to one another.”

“I am my ancestors’ dream, even if I just breathe, even if I just breathe, even if I just breathe,” the men sing together in the film.

People can watch the films or host screenings kinema.com/films/dark-and-tender-the-big-island-rtaivu.

COS also is presenting live screenings on Feb. 6 in Aurora, Colo.; on Feb. 20 in Clinton, Wash.; and April 30-May 3 as part of the Seattle Black Film Festival. Interested parties can learn more about the events at cutproject.org/events.

Future events put on by COS and the CUT project will screen both of the films, which complement each other and can be viewed in less than 45 minutes, Wilson said.

Those interested in attending workshops or becoming touch activists can learn more on the Cut Project’s website.

Later this year, the filmmakers plan to produce a feature-length documentary, including elements from both films, unused footage and new material, Wilson said.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Post office past and present

More in News

Sue Long, left, Vicki Bennett and Frank Handler, all from Port Townsend, volunteer at the Martin Luther King Day of Service beach restoration on Monday at Fort Worden State Park. The activity took place on Knapp Circle near the Point Wilson Lighthouse. Sixty-four volunteers participated in the removal of non-native beach grasses. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Work party

Sue Long, left, Vicki Bennett and Frank Handler, all from Port Townsend,… Continue reading

Portion of bridge to be replaced

Tribe: Wooden truss at railroad park deteriorating

Kingsya Omega, left, and Ben Wilson settle into a hand-holding exercise. (Aliko Weste)
Process undermines ‘Black brute’ narrative

Port Townsend company’s second film shot in Hawaii

Jefferson PUD to replace water main in Coyle

Jefferson PUD commissioners awarded a $1.3 million construction contract… Continue reading

Jen Kingfisher has been hired as the deputy director of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center. (Starre Smith)
Kingfisher hired as Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s deputy director

The Port Townsend Marine Science Center has hired Jen… Continue reading

Scott Mauk.
Chimacum superintendent receives national award

Chimacum School District Superintendent Scott Mauk has received the National… Continue reading

Hood Canal Coordinating Council meeting canceled

The annual meeting of the Hood Canal Coordinating Council, scheduled… Continue reading

Bruce Murray, left, and Ralph Parsons hang a cloth exhibition in the rotunda of the old Clallam County Courthouse on Friday in Port Angeles. The North Olympic History Center exhibit tells the story of the post office past and present across Clallam County. The display will be open until early February, when it will be relocated to the Sequim City Hall followed by stops on the West End. The project was made possible due to a grant from the Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Post office past and present

Bruce Murray, left, and Ralph Parsons hang a cloth exhibition in the… Continue reading

This agave grew from the size of a baseball in the 1990s to the height of Isobel Johnston’s roof in 2020. She saw it bloom in 2023. Following her death last year, Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners, who purchased the property on Fifth Avenue in 2015, agreed to sell it to support the building of a new Carlsborg fire station. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)
Fire district to sell property known for its Sequim agave plant

Sale proceeds may support new Carlsborg station project

As part of Olympic Theatre Arts’ energy renovation upgrade project, new lighting has been installed, including on the Elaine and Robert Caldwell Main Stage that allows for new and improved effects. (Olympic Theatre Arts)
Olympic Theatre Arts remodels its building

New roof, LED lights, HVAC throughout

Weekly flight operations scheduled

Field carrier landing practice operations will be conducted for aircraft… Continue reading

Workers from Van Ness Construction in Port Hadlock, one holding a grade rod with a laser pointer, left, and another driving the backhoe, scrape dirt for a new sidewalk of civic improvements at Walker and Washington streets in Port Townsend on Thursday. The sidewalks will be poured in early February and extend down the hill on Washington Street and along Walker Street next to the pickle ball courts. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sidewalk setup

Workers from Van Ness Construction in Port Hadlock, one holding a grade… Continue reading