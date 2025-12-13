Port Townsend plan may bump housing stock

Citizens concerned it may not be affordable

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend City Council has postponed adoption of its next 20-year comprehensive plan until Monday.

The delay followed an outpouring of concerned public comment opposing several zoning and housing-related changes linked to the plan.

The update reshapes housing and land-use rules by increasing allowable density in residential zones, modifying height standards, clarifying middle-housing regulations and aligning the plan with state-required changes.

Several of the proposed revisions would permit more units on small lots while capping large-site development and replacing the daylight-plane standard with stepbacks.

The plan, due by the end of the year, is a requirement for Washington counties and municipalities under the 1990 Growth Management Act (GMA). Every 10 years, cities must update the 20-year guiding document, which includes elements focused on land use, housing, transportation, active transportation, capital facilities, utilities, economic development, climate resilience and parks, recreation and open space.

The city’s outreach campaign repeatedly identified affordable housing as one of residents’ top priorities. Throughout the year, staff presented potential approaches for increasing supply through infill, density and middle-housing.

Still, many residents said they were caught off-guard by the scale of zoning changes in the plan. Others wanted to see specific requirements for affordable housing.

“We’re just missing it by a bit,” resident Lizanne Coker said.

Coker urged the council to require developers to include affordable units in larger building like six-plexes, ensuring that density changes align with affordability commitments.

“Make them earn it if you’re going to ask them to build it,” Coker said.

Much of the testimony focused on the city’s planned removal of the daylight-plane standard, which limits perceived bulk and preserves natural light on neighboring properties.

Staff presented council with an alternative approach under which would require upper-story stepbacks.

Emma Bolin, the city’s director of planning and community development, explained that daylight-plane requirements create significant design expenses for builders.

“It’s harder to do that out of the box, especially when you’re on a sloped lot,” Bolin said.

Detached single-family buildings would remain capped at 30 to 35 feet, depending on the zone. Multi-family types could reach 45 feet with stepbacks in R-I and R-II zones and 55 feet in R-III and R-IV zones.

Council members questioned whether the height changes — particularly the proposed allowance of 45-foot multi-family structures — were required by the state.

Bolin said height increases are not mandated to be included as a part of the periodic comp plan update.

Under proposed updates, religious organizations’ building housing would be eligible for up to a 20 percent density bonus — or, at minimum, one additional unit — if the units are income-restricted, as required by RCW 36.70A.545.

R-II zoning, Port Townsend’s most prevalent residential zone, is proposed to support a maximum of 32 units per 40,000 square feet, down from a previously considered 48.

Staff recommended an exception of allowing up to six units per 5,000-square-foot lot, for owners developing 10,000 square feet or less, intended to encourage small-scale infill while preventing whole-block redevelopment.

“If someone owns one to two lots, they would be allowed to put a six-plex on each of those lots,” long-range planner Adrian Smith said.

Numerous commenters pointed to what the housing element lacks.

“By not exploring inclusionary zoning, we’re leaving a lot on the table,” resident Dylan Quarles said.

Council member Libby Urner Wennstrom expressed caution about rushing into inclusionary zoning, noting that the results could be that nothing ends up being built. Council member Neil Nelson said the zoning-type is subsidized housing, which will ultimately be paid for by the community.

Others questioned whether adding density without affordability requirements would primarily serve newcomers.

“I really have to wonder, who are you willing to let stay in Port Townsend? Who are you willing to see go to make room for the class of people you want to bring in from other places?” resident David Griffiths asked.

Deputy Mayor Amy Howard acknowledged the public’s interest in the addition of aspirational statements toward affordable housing or exploration of inclusionary zoning and noted that the council will be setting the city’s 2026 work docket at Monday’s meeting.

