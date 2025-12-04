Port Angeles approves balanced $200M budget

City investing in savings for capital projects

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles City Council has approved a nearly $200 million budget for 2026.

The council voted Tuesday night to approve its financial plan, which is balanced at $199.842 million.

About $64 million of the budget is dedicated to critical one-time capital investments such as transportation and infrastructure enhancements, Finance Director Sarina Carrizosa told the council.

“As a reminder, the city has a few options available to fund these important capital projects when state or federal grants are not available,” Carrizosa said. “The first option is to wait until large projects face imminent failure and immediate increases in rates or taxes are required to pay for the project. This would result in significant rate increases that are unpredictable and burdensome to our customers.

“The second option is to wait until projects are critical and to take out debt, meaning that we would be borrowing funds to pay for those projects,” she continued. “This will come at a higher cost to our community as interest on the loans but also need to be paid as well. The final option is to plan for capital projects by transferring funds each year into a dedicated savings account that is utilized to pay for these projects as planned in our capital facilities plan.”

The city is implementing the third option for those projects, she said, adding it’s the fiscally conservative approach.

“This approach is also in alignment with the no-new-debt policy and it should be celebrated as the most financially responsible approach the city can take on behalf of its ratepayers and citizens,” Carrizosa said.

The budget also sticks to the minimum fund balances retained in all of the city’s funds dedicated for emergencies, she said.

“All of these funds are at or over 23 percent, and these emergency balances are the financial best practices,” she said. “At nearly $6 million in general fund emergency reserves, this is likely far higher than many of our neighboring jurisdictions and many jurisdictions across the state. And just comparing this personally, how many of us can say that we have over 23 percent of our annual salary in our savings account for emergencies?”

During the public hearing, the council heard criticism regarding the number of full-time employees increasing about 50 people from 2018 to 2026.

In response to that comment, council member LaTrisha Suggs said the city has increased its capacity in fire, police and code enforcement.

“Our capacity increases have been strategic and where they have been needed to maintain services to our citizens,” Suggs said.

James Taylor of Port Angeles, who ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat last month, criticized the council for not cutting more from the budget.

“I know, and you guys know, that there’s still fat in this budget, and as much as the city’s trying to maintain their financial position, a lot of this fat has been generated by city council,” Taylor said. “You know, real trivial things such as a tree program.”

In response to that, council member Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin said he wished the city had conducted a cost-benefit analysis instead of just a cost analysis.

“So many of the things we do, yes, we have to spend money to do them, but then we get a benefit that is hard to measure,” Schromen-Wawrin said. “And I think that’s the main reason we don’t do (a cost-benefit analysis) is it’s very hard to say what’s the relative value of the Dream Playground? What’s the relative value of street trees? What’s the relative value of five minute or less ambulance response time? What’s the relative value of a one-day turnaround at the permit counter?”

Since those things are not measured in dollars, it’s difficult to determine the value the taxpayers get from the city doing them, he said.

In addition to approving the budget, the council also voted to approve refinancing interfund loans between the Solid Waste and the Water Utility funds.

In February 2022, the council approved a $2 million loan between the two funds, and then in April 2024, an additional interfund loan of $1.5 million was approved, according to the agenda memo.

“After the transition of services, the Solid Waste utility is currently rebuilding the fund balance and, as a result, staff is recommending the two interfund loans within the Water Utility fund be refinanced to provide cost savings that will be used to purchase a compactor/bailer,” the memo states.

The purchase of a compactor/bailer will result in long-term savings estimated at about $360,000 annually, Carrizosa said. She compared the process to refinancing a home loan to take advantage of better rates or equity without increasing the overall amount of the loan.

In supporting the loan refinancing, council member Drew Schwab said the move is a direct example of the city council asking city staff to find a way to save money so rates are not raised for taxpayers.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Santa Paws

More in News

Port Townsend Main Street Program volunteers, from left, Amy Jordan, Gillian Amas and Sue Authur, and Main Street employees, Sasha Landes, on the ladder, and marketing director Eryn Smith, spend a rainy morning decorating the community Christmas tree at the Haller Fountain on Wednesday. The tree will be lit at 4 p.m. Saturday following Santa’s arrival by the Kiwanis choo choo train. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Decoration preparation

Port Townsend Main Street Program volunteers, from left, Amy Jordan, Gillian Amas… Continue reading

Port Angeles approves balanced $200M budget

City investing in savings for capital projects

Olympic Medical Center Board President Ann Henninger, left, recognizes commissioner Jean Hordyk on Wednesday as she steps down after 30 years on the board. Hordyk, who was first elected in 1995, was honored during the meeting. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
OMC Commissioners to start recording meetings

Video, audio to be available online

Jefferson PUD plans to keep Sims Way project overhead

Cost significantly reduced in joint effort with port, city

Committee members sought for ‘For’ and ‘Against’ statements

The Clallam County commissioners are seeking county residents to… Continue reading

Christopher Thomsen, portraying Santa Claus, holds a corgi mix named Lizzie on Saturday at the Airport Garden Center in Port Angeles. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Peninsula Friends of Animals. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Santa Paws

Christopher Thomsen, portraying Santa Claus, holds a corgi mix named Lizzie on… Continue reading

Peninsula lawmakers await budget

Gov. Ferguson to release supplemental plan this month

Clallam County looks to pass deficit budget

Agency sees about 7 percent rise over 2025 in expenditures

Officer testifies bullet lodged in car’s pillar

Witness says she heard gunfire at Port Angeles park

A copper rockfish caught as part of a state Department of Fish and Wildlife study in 2017. The distended eyes resulted from a pressure change as the fish was pulled up from a depth of 250 feet. (David B. Williams)
Author to highlight history of Puget Sound

Talk at PT Library to cover naming, battles, tribes

Vern Frykholm, who has made more than 500 appearances as George Washington since 2012, visits with Dave Spencer. Frykholm and 10 members of the New Dungeness Chapter, NSDAR, visited with about 30 veterans on Nov. 8, just ahead of Veterans Day. (New Dungeness Chapter DAR)
New Dungeness DAR visits veterans at senior facilities

Members of the New Dungeness Chapter, National Society Daughters of… Continue reading

Festival of Trees contest.
Contest: Vote for your favorite tree online

Olympic Medical Center Foundation’s Festival of Trees event goes through Dec. 25