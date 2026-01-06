Peninsula flu and RSV cases both on rise, following a statewide trend

PORT TOWNSEND — Clallam and Jefferson counties are following a statewide trend of an increase in influenza and RSV.

“We are moving into the flu season,” Dr. Allison Berry, public health officer for both Peninsula counties, said Monday during her monthly update to the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners.

Following a weeks-long respite, the rise in the flu is expected following the holidays, Berry said.

Public health officials are seeing activity from the H3N2 flu strain this year, a more severe strain, she added.

“It causes more significant symptoms,” she said. “It can really lay you flat for about a week. If you’re at risk, it can increase your risk of hospitalization and even death.”

The biggest step toward risk mitigation is staying up to date on vaccines, Berry said.

“It’s not too late. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine, you can get it now,” she said.

While getting the vaccine will not guarantee people from getting the flu, it will reduce the likelihood, Berry said. Those who do get it will likely experience fewer symptoms, she added.

RSV, particularly a risk factor for the oldest and youngest, also is on the rise.

Berry recommended to parents of infants that they get the RSV vaccination for their young ones.

“That vaccination is incredibly effective at keeping them from getting hospitalized due to RSV,” she said.

It’s OK to ask neighbors, family and friends not to come over while they are sick, Berry said. Reducing exposure to the youngest makes a big difference in mitigating their risk of contracting RSV, she added.

The vaccination also is recommended for elderly residents who have not been vaccinated in prior years, Berry said.

While people may still have friends or family who test positive for COVID-19, the numbers are low, Berry said.

Commissioner Greg Brotherton, now the board’s chair, asked Berry for an update on the avian flu.

“We have had two local flocks that were diagnosed with avian influenza in our region in recent weeks,” Berry said.

In both cases, the owners of the flocks wore appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning the flocks’ enclosures, and no human transmissions have occurred, Berry said.

“PPE works,” Berry said. “It’s incredibly effective.”

Berry recommended wearing an N95 mask, gloves and goggles when handling sick birds, but she placed higher importance on the former two.

To prevent flocks from contracting the virus, owners should do what they can to keep them separate from migratory water fowl, Berry said.

Residents with sick birds can report their sick flock to either county department of health.

“We can help connect you with the resources that you need and make sure that people stay safe,” Berry said.

For a weekly report on Jefferson County’s illness statistics, visit jeffersoncountypublichealth.org/979/Provider-Advisories-Messages. Clallam County’s numbers can be found at clallamcountywa.gov/1865/Data-and-Assessment.

Both reports are typically updated on Tuesdays, Berry said.

Federal change

Also at Monday’s meeting, Berry expressed concern over the federal administration considering changing the childhood immunization schedule.

Hours after expressing the concern, a media release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an updated schedule.

The change could affect insurance coverage for families and vaccine availability, Berry said.

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated in the release. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

Berry said previous suggestions from the administration about modeling the schedule after Denmark’s schedule did not make sense as Denmark has free healthcare and the countries face different public health realities.

Berry said state and local public health officials are meeting to discuss how vaccines can remain available regionally.

“It remains to be seen exactly what next steps look like for the public health system as a whole,” Berry said. “It is deeply concerning.”

The change did not follow the typical process, she said. Normally, scientists would need to base changes on updated evidence.

“This is just based on a presidential executive order that was then carried out by our HHS secretary,” she said. “Neither of those people are doctors. It’s concerning to see health policy set in that way.”

The release stated the changes followed recommendations from a comprehensive scientific assessment.

The updated schedule can be found at hhs.gov/childhood-immunization-schedule/index.html.

One change includes taking away the universal RSV vaccine recommendation for children.

