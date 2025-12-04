OMC Commissioners to start recording meetings

Olympic Medical Center Board President Ann Henninger, left, recognizes commissioner Jean Hordyk on Wednesday as she steps down after 30 years on the board. Hordyk, who was first elected in 1995, was honored during the meeting. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News) Olympic Medical Center Board President Ann Henninger, left, recognizes commissioner Jean Hordyk on Wednesday as she steps down after 30 years on the board. Hordyk, who was first elected in 1995, was honored during the meeting. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Olympic Medical Center commissioners voted Wednesday to begin audio and video recording their public meetings starting in January, a decision that breaks with the advice of the hospital district’s legal counsel but reflects what board members described as a clear expectation from the community.

The unanimous vote followed increasing pressure from speakers during public comment and from residents who contacted commissioners individually. In a Nov. 22 Facebook post, the Washington Coalition for Open Government criticized OMC for resisting calls to record meetings and make them available online.

Commissioners said the change would give residents greater access to the work of the publicly owned hospital, particularly for those who cannot attend meetings.

Board President Ann Henninger said OMC would continue to rely on written minutes as the official record, but that recordings would make meetings more accessible to the public and to staff.

Under the approved plan, videos will be posted online for six months and then archived for the six years required under state law.

Before the vote, Henninger reminded commissioners that the district’s attorney had “strongly oppose[d]” requiring recording meetings. Counsel had warned that the practice could make candid discussion more difficult and might drive important conversations into private exchanges outside public view. The attorney also cautioned that publicly posted videos could be taken out of context, selectively edited or manipulated.

Commissioners said they weighed that advice, but ultimately felt the public’s demands outweighed the risks — particularly because nearly all other major local governments in Clallam County already record their meetings.

“The community’s expectation is one of having a virtual record,” Commissioner Penney Sanders said.

Commissioner Jean Hordyk agreed.

“We are a public district, and they have a right to see what we’re doing,” she said.

Recordings are expected to begin with the Jan. 7 meeting.

Interim CEO Mark Gregson reported that the hospital’s effort to increase patient access was showing signs of improvement. He said directors were now using daily staffing worksheets to match labor hours with projected activity, a practice that had strengthened communication with employees.

“They were delighted to have that kind of conversation and feedback, and an honest exchange about it,” he said.

Staff had also responded well to internal forums, department meetings and ongoing updates, Gregson said.

Asked by Commissioner Tom Oblak whether leadership planned to conduct a staff satisfaction survey, Gregson said he supported the idea.

“I think we should do that,” he said, adding that surveys only mattered if leadership “actually have a plan and follow through.”

Gregson also said OMC and UW Medicine had agreed to extend their letter of intent through April 30, 2026, allowing the hospital to continue internal operational changes before a required assessment begins.

Gregson walked commissioners through the newly implemented operations dashboard — a tool the board has sought for years — which tracks quality, safety, financial indicators and other information.

“It’s important to make sure everybody knows what’s going on,” he said.

The dashboard highlighted areas in need of improvement, such as readmissions, even though “there’s a lot of things we do well” across the organization, Gregson said.

Interim CFO Dennis Stillman updated commissioners on days cash on hand and accounts payable.

“If you’ve got a problem, I’m going to be telling you about it,” he said.

The board also reviewed proposed changes to its bylaws ahead of a planned Dec. 17 vote. The updates would shift officer elections from January to late December, clarify annual evaluation requirements and refine committee reporting expectations.

The meeting closed with a tribute to Hordyk, who is retiring after three decades on the board. Henninger praised her “kindness, honesty, optimism [and] historical knowledge,” and announced that the OMC sun room will be named in her honor.

Hordyk reflected on her service, calling it “an honor” and “an adventure.” She said she had “always been proud of OMC,” citing the cancer center and Sequim clinic among the hospital’s most important accomplishments.

Speaking to employees gathered to honor her, she said, “You give it your all. This hospital would not run without you.”

Commissioners said Hordyk was especially attuned to the needs of the community and OMC’s workforce.

“She never loses sight of that,” Giuntoli said.

Interim CEO Mark Gregson said it was rare for someone to serve on a hospital board for three decades.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Gregson said. “It takes a lot of time and energy and commitment and dedication.”

Commissioner Thom Hightower said Hordyk’s quiet, straightforward style would be missed.

“She speaks when she has something to say, and when she says something you know she means it,” he said.

