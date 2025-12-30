Olympic Medical Center board commissioner dies at age 54

Nutter, police officer of year in 2010, also worked for hospital, port

PORT ANGELES — John Nutter, who served in several public roles across health care, law enforcement and port administration, has died. He was 54.

In a Facebook post, his wife Christy Nutter said he passed away Dec. 22 at UW Medical Center — Montlake from pancreatic cancer that had recently been diagnosed.

Nutter served for more than 15 years on the Olympic Medical Center board of commissioners. He was appointed to the Position 3 seat in 2009 and was reelected in 2011, 2017 and 2023. His term was set to expire in December 2029.

He also served as Olympic Medical Center’s director of finance from 1998-2007.

Nutter was the second-longest-serving OMC commissioner after Jean Hordyk, who stepped down this month after 30 years on the board.

“He understood not just finance and not just profit and loss statements, but he understood health care finance,” board president Phil Giuntoli said. “Many of us relied on John to help us understand the nuances that were associated with that.”

Giuntoli said he will miss Nutter’s institutional knowledge and grasp of the often-arcane procedures, policies and regulations governing public institutions and health care.

“What I personally lose is that John understood the rules much better than I did,” Giuntoli said. “When I was puzzled, I was looking forward to turning to John and saying, ‘OK, what can I do now?’”

Nutter emphasized fiscal responsibility and the board’s mission in guiding OMC to continuing to provide accessible, high-quality health care.

“He had a real care for the community, a real concern for how we were doing and how we were going to succeed,” Giuntoli said.

Colleen McAleer, Clallam Economic Development Council’s executive director who also serves as an elected Port of Port Angeles Commissioner, worked with Nutter at the port and at Airborne ECS.

“He was always committed to his work and loved this community and enjoyed trying to improve it,” McAleer said. “He’s going to be sorely missed by his family and friends.”

Giuntoli said the board would start the process of appointing a replacement for the Position 3 seat at its next meeting on Jan. 7.

Under state law, the board has 90 days to appoint a replacement; if it does not do so, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners will make the appointment.

Nutter graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1989. He attended Peninsula College and earned a master of business administration degree from Western Washington University in Bellingham.

From 2015-24, Nutter was director of finance and administration at the Port of Port Angeles. He left the position in August 2024 and joined the Washington State Hospital Association earlier this year as director of payment programs.

Nutter spent eight years with the Port Angeles Police Department, serving from 2007-14. He was recognized as its officer of the year in 2010.

