Olympic Medical Center board commissioner dies at age 54

Nutter, police officer of year in 2010, also worked for hospital, port

John Nutter.

John Nutter.

PORT ANGELES — John Nutter, who served in several public roles across health care, law enforcement and port administration, has died. He was 54.

In a Facebook post, his wife Christy Nutter said he passed away Dec. 22 at UW Medical Center — Montlake from pancreatic cancer that had recently been diagnosed.

Nutter served for more than 15 years on the Olympic Medical Center board of commissioners. He was appointed to the Position 3 seat in 2009 and was reelected in 2011, 2017 and 2023. His term was set to expire in December 2029.

He also served as Olympic Medical Center’s director of finance from 1998-2007.

Nutter was the second-longest-serving OMC commissioner after Jean Hordyk, who stepped down this month after 30 years on the board.

“He understood not just finance and not just profit and loss statements, but he understood health care finance,” board president Phil Giuntoli said. “Many of us relied on John to help us understand the nuances that were associated with that.”

Giuntoli said he will miss Nutter’s institutional knowledge and grasp of the often-arcane procedures, policies and regulations governing public institutions and health care.

“What I personally lose is that John understood the rules much better than I did,” Giuntoli said. “When I was puzzled, I was looking forward to turning to John and saying, ‘OK, what can I do now?’”

Nutter emphasized fiscal responsibility and the board’s mission in guiding OMC to continuing to provide accessible, high-quality health care.

“He had a real care for the community, a real concern for how we were doing and how we were going to succeed,” Giuntoli said.

Colleen McAleer, Clallam Economic Development Council’s executive director who also serves as an elected Port of Port Angeles Commissioner, worked with Nutter at the port and at Airborne ECS.

“He was always committed to his work and loved this community and enjoyed trying to improve it,” McAleer said. “He’s going to be sorely missed by his family and friends.”

Giuntoli said the board would start the process of appointing a replacement for the Position 3 seat at its next meeting on Jan. 7.

Under state law, the board has 90 days to appoint a replacement; if it does not do so, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners will make the appointment.

Nutter graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1989. He attended Peninsula College and earned a master of business administration degree from Western Washington University in Bellingham.

From 2015-24, Nutter was director of finance and administration at the Port of Port Angeles. He left the position in August 2024 and joined the Washington State Hospital Association earlier this year as director of payment programs.

Nutter spent eight years with the Port Angeles Police Department, serving from 2007-14. He was recognized as its officer of the year in 2010.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Search and rescue teams locate deceased man
Next
Family reunion

More in News

Search and rescue teams locate deceased man

A deceased man was located following search and rescue… Continue reading

Anita La Salle, kneeling in the center, poses with her family of son, daughters, son-in-law and grandkids, all from Port Townsend, after spending Saturday on a scavenger hunt and celebrating a reunion to welcome a long-lost family member who hasn’t been seen in more than 50 years. The hunt originated at the Port Townsend Goodwill, where they each had to buy matching clothes, and took them to various venues around Port Townsend culminating at the anchor at Fort Worden State Park. This is the first Christmas they have all been together as a family. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Family reunion

Anita La Salle, kneeling in the center, poses with her family of… Continue reading

Clallam seeking to extend contracts

Pacts would impact criminal justice in Port Angeles, Sequim

John Nutter.
Olympic Medical Center board commissioner dies at age 54

Nutter, police officer of year in 2010, also worked for hospital, port

State Patrol: Four injured after driver falls asleep at wheel

Four people were injured after a driver fell asleep… Continue reading

ODT near Hill Street reopens after landslide

The Olympic Discovery Trail between Hill Street and Marine… Continue reading

Justice Loftus holds up a dinosaur mask he received at the Winter Wishes assembly. He said he plans to use it to play with his younger brother. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim High School assembly grants students’ requests

Annual assembly provides gifts via leadership class

Deb Carlson, president of the Sequim-Dungeness Hospital Guild, presents a check for $9,585 to Deputy Police Chief John Southard and City Manager Matt Huish to help purchase three automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for three new vehicles and new AED pads and first aid supplies for the full fleet. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Guild marks $2.5M in support for medical needs

Shop donations reopen in February, sales in March

Marylaura Ramponi stands by an excavator donated for geotechnical work at Sequim School District by Jamestown Excavating. She donated $1 million for the naming rights of the Ramponi Center for Technical Excellence, a career and technical education building that will be built in conjunction with new buildings at Sequim High School. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Progress begins on CTE building

Ramponi Center could be done by early 2028

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading

Volunteers serve up a full breakfast on Christmas morning, for the Third Community Breakfast at the Fred Lewis Scout Cabin in Port Townsend put on by the Reach Out Community Organization, a homeless advocacy program. A full breakfast was served to about 150 people during the morning. On the serving line are, from the back, Rose Maerone, Marie France and Susan Papps. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Festive breakfast

Volunteers serve up a full breakfast on Christmas morning, for the Third… Continue reading

Growler analysis report complete

Environmental Impact Statement and recommendations released