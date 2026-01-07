No injuries reported after semi trailer rolls into ditch

QUILCENE — The trailer of a semi-truck rolled into the westbound ditch, causing traffic delays on state Highway 104.

No injuries were reported.

Tyler Russell, 35, of Puyallup was traveling westbound on Highway 104 at milepost 3 about 8:34 a.m. Monday and he drove onto the shoulder to allow a vehicle to pass just east of Center Road, the State Patrol said.

Soon afterward, the trailer rolled and came to rest in the westbound ditch while the semi-truck stopped on the westbound shoulder, the State Patrol said. The agency said the cause was cited as wheels off the roadway.

Russell was wearing a seat belt, and no drugs or alcohol were involved, the State Patrol said.

The trailer had reportable damage and was towed from the scene while the semi-truck had non-reportable damage and was driven from the scene, the State Patrol said.