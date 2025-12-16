No-contact advisory issued for Port Angeles Harbor

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Health and Human Services has issued a no-contact advisory for Port Angeles Harbor through Thursday following a 3,300-gallon treatment bypass on Monday morning.

The bypass occurred at the city of Port Angeles’ outfall 002, which is located near the mouth of Ennis Creek.

Clallam County Environmental Health advises a minimum no-contact period of 48 hours, according to a news release from Health and Human Services.

Treatment bypass, or combined sewer overflow, involves the release of untreated or partially treated wastewater, including sewage, into surface waters.

These events can be caused by heavy rainfall overwhelming combined stormwater/wastewater systems, equipment malfunctions and maintenance activities.

During the advisory, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the harbor, including swimming, wading or other activities where water could get into the mouth, nose or eyes.

Avoiding direct skin contact is also recommended. People should wash with soap and water immediately if they are exposed to the water.

The spill is not anticipated to affect shellfish harvesting in the area, Health and Human Services said.

For more information, email envirohealth@clallamcountywa.gov.

