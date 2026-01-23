Navy to conduct anti-terrorism exercises

SILVERDALE — Navy Region Northwest will participate in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 from Monday through Feb. 6.

The annual anti-terrorism and force protection exercise will be conducted at all naval installations within the continental United States.

Residents may see or hear smoke, small explosive sounds, loudspeaker announcements and increased vehicle or vessel activity on or near installations, the Navy stated in a news release.

There also may be increased traffic and delays in base access due to temporary gate closures.

For more information, email the Navy Region Northwest Public Affairs Office at cnrnwpao@us.navy.mil.