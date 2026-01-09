Navy security training exercise set for next week

PORT HADLOCK — Naval Magazine Indian Island will conduct security training exercises from Monday through Friday.

Training activities will take place near the installation’s main gate and the pier and will include the use of boats on the water, blank ammunition, loud sirens and flashing lights.

The public also may hear announcements from the base’s loudspeaker notification system during the exercise, the Navy said in a news release.

The main gate may be temporarily closed for short periods during these exercises, but it should have minimal impact on traffic in the area, the Navy said.

The Navy said it conducts security exercises at installations across the world to ensure readiness and verify response procedures.