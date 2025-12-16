Members sought for ‘against’ committees

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Auditor’s Office is seeking “Against” committee members to prepare ballot statement arguments opposing several measures in the Feb. 10 special election.

The against statements are due by Friday. People interested in writing the statements should contact Brenda Huntingford at 360-385-9358.

The proposed measures include:

• Jefferson County Fire District No. 1, Proposition 1, a permanent fire protection levy lid lift.

• Jefferson County Fire District No. 1, Proposition 2, a permanent EMS levy lid lift.

• Port Townsend School District No. 50, Proposition 1, a 20-year, $99 million bond measure for capital improvements.

• Brinnon School District No. 46, Proposition 1, a two-year educational programs and operations levy.

A “For” committee has been formed and a “for” statement will be published in the Jefferson County Local Voters’ Pamphlet. “Against” statements also will appear in the pamphlet if they are received in time.

For the full ballot measures, visit www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1266/elections.