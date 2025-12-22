Lowe honored for Sequim City Council service

SEQUIM — Sequim City Council member Vicki Lowe was honored during her last meeting earlier this month to conclude her four-year term.

She opted not to run for a second term after she was elected in November 2021, and she supported to retired city worker, A. Pete Tjemsland, who ran unopposed in November for Lowe’s council position No. 3.

“I enjoyed it and learned a lot about local government, traffic lights, water types, sanitation (and) traffic,” Lowe said.

“I think being part of our local government really helps me understand the other work I do at the state level, and so it’s been an honor. I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”

Lowe works as the executive director of the American Indian Health Commission for Washington, a nonprofit run by a delegation appointed by the Tribes and Urban Indian Health Programs.

Mayor Brandon Janisse, who participated in a joint campaign in 2021 with Lowe and others, read a proclamation recognizing Lowe’s efforts that commended her for being an advocate for the most vulnerable and marginalized members of Sequim, and holding an “unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion.”

He said Lowe “approached every decision with integrity, compassion and a commitment to ensuring that Sequim remains a place where every resident feels seen, heard and valued.”

Lowe also “championed initiatives that strengthened human services, public health access and cultural understanding across the Olympic Peninsula, and supported efforts to build bridges between governmental, nonprofit and tribal organizations,” according to the proclamation.

Lowe said she appreciated the proclamation recognizing that she worked collaboratively “even in moments of challenging debate to advance thoughtful, community-centered policy.”

After Janisse finished reading the proclamation, Lowe gave cedar roses made by her and her uncles to council members and staffers. She said, in her culture, cedar has a connection to her ancestors as it’s touched every aspect of their lives, and the roses “recognize the work you do that touches every aspect of the lives of the people in our community.”

Council members commented on Lowe being an inspiration, confident and strong.

Lowe was elected as she ran on a platform to seek changes after former city manager Charlie Bush was called to resign by a majority of council members, and they passed a resolution opposing a county health mandate requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to sit indoors in restaurants and bars.

Lowe said residents she spoke to wanted to focus on sidewalks and streets and “it was about Sequim being Sequim again.”

Prior to the proclamation, incumbents Kelly Burger (appointed in February) and Nicole Hartman (appointed in April 2024) took their oaths of office after they ran unopposed in November. Tjemsland will be sworn into office in January.

________

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.