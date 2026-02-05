Lack of snow has impact at Hurricane Ridge

The view looking south from Hurricane Ridge, where variable winter weather has limited snow coverage and contributed to pauses in snow sports operations in recent weeks. (Washington’s National Park Fund)

PORT ANGELES — Sunshine and rain, rather than fresh powder, have defined winter conditions at Hurricane Ridge this season, forcing pauses in snow sports operations while crews wait for deeper coverage.

The pattern also may offer a glimpse of tighter water availability this summer.

The nonprofit Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Club, which supports a ski school, ski team and the tubing area, is responsible for grooming and runs two rope tows and a Poma lift.

Frank Crippen, the club’s treasurer and a board member, said recent weather has made operations challenging.

Rain left the snowpack too wet to groom last week, followed by warm weather that reduced snow coverage.

Crippen said the club needs sufficient snow depth for grooming equipment to operate without damaging underlying terrain. Protecting the remaining snowpack — and the alpine meadows beneath it — is a key consideration when deciding whether to open or pause operations.

Nonetheless, forecasts are encouraging, he said, with more winter-like conditions expected to return soon. Snow is expected to resume Sunday night, with about 45 inches of new accumulation forecast over the next 15 days.

Updates on conditions and the status of ski operations can be found on the club’s calendar, Instagram and Facebook pages.

“If we get a foot of snow, then we’re good to go,” Crippen said.

According to a data visualization tool developed by the state Climate Office at the University of Washington and the Northwest Avalanche Center, as measured Feb. 1, there were 28 inches of snow at Hurricane Ridge, compared with 51 inches at the same time last year.

That total is still more than the 24 inches recorded in 2024, but well below the long-term average of 72 inches for the date since 1996.

Karin Bumbaco, deputy state climatologist at the University of Washington, said snowpack in the Olympic basin is less than 65 percent of typical levels. Snow water equivalent — a measure of how much water the snowpack holds — also is below average.

A snow water equivalent map can also be found at tinyurl.com/mrxk39tm.

With all three measures running low, concerns are rising about the summer water supply.

“December and January are when we get most of our snowfall,” Bumbaco said, and even if the Olympic Peninsula receives an average level through the end of March, it is unlikely to be enough to offset the deficit built up earlier in the season.

She said the prolonged snow shortage could have downstream effects, including impacts on wells, municipal water systems and fish migration, as well as an earlier dry season once the remaining snow melts, increasing the risk of a longer wildfire period.

So, while Hurricane Ridge may receive enough snow to open its ski area, it’s unlikely to be enough to significantly ease water concerns heading into the summer.

Even when ski lifts are closed and snow is limited, however, Hurricane Ridge remains open because it is Olympic National Park that maintains the road and parking area. Road conditions and access information are available through the park’s weather hotline at 360-565-3131.

All vehicles, including four-wheel drive, are required to carry tire chains or approved alternate traction devices. During the winter season, all vehicles must be below the Heart O’ the Hills entrance station by 5 p.m.

Olympic Hiking Co.’s Hurricane Ridge winter shuttle continues to operate Saturdays and Sundays as long as the road is open, owner and founder Tommy Farris said. Bookings must be made online in advance at www.hikeolympic.com/hurricane-ridge-winter-shuttle.

