Kingfisher hired as Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s deputy director

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Marine Science Center has hired Jen Kingfisher as deputy director and director of development and communications.

Kingfisher will support organizational leadership, fundraising and communications as the marine science center (PTMSC) deepens its connection to the community and broadens access to marine science education across multiple sites, according to a news release.

Kingfisher brings years of experience from the Jefferson Community Foundation, where she most recently served in a senior program and grants management role. Her career began in science education, starting as an intern at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center in 1997 while she was a student at The Evergreen State College.

She went on to work in residential environmental education, served as a lecturer in the biological sciences in higher education, and taught science and math to middle-grade students in the classroom.

Kingfisher also returned to PTMSC in 2008-09, when she worked on the organization’s marine plastic pollution program, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jen back to PTMSC,” Dinae Quinn, PTMSC executive director, stated in the news release. “Her deep roots in this community, combined with her extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and science education, make her uniquely suited to help guide the organization through this exciting period of growth.”

“I’m honored to return to PTMSC in this new capacity,” Kingfisher said. “This organization played an important role early in my career, and I’m excited to support its continued evolution.”

Kingfisher will be based at PTMSC’s offices at Flagship Landing in downtown Port Townsend.

