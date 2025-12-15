Hood Canal Bridge reopens after high-wind closure

SHINE — The Hood Canal Bridge has reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation had closed the bridge across state Highway 104 at 12:29 p.m. due to high winds.

If conditions change, updates can be found on the bridge status webpage.

The state Department of Transportation advises travelers to check weather forecasts before you go and to be prepared to wait for extended periods of time. It also says to pack an emergency kit in your vehicle, and to have a full tank of gasoline or a fully charged vehicle.