Hill Street reopens after landslide

PORT ANGELES — Hill Street in Port Angeles has been reopened to traffic.

The road had been closed since Dec. 17 due to a landslide caused by last week’s heavy rainfall.

Some loose debris may continue to move down the slope, the city said in a news release, but it further stated that geotechnical reports indicate the activity is not associated with ongoing landslide activity.

Work crews have completed cleanup in the area, installed protective fencing at the bottom of the slope and will continue to monitor and clean up debris as needed.

The Olympic Discovery Trail will remain closed between Hill Street and Marine Drive until debris movement has settled.

Previous
Solstice plunge

More in News

Hill Street reopens after landslide

Hill Street in Port Angeles has been reopened to… Continue reading

Tom Malone of Port Townsend, seeks the warmth of a towel and a shirt as he leaves the 46-degree waters of the Salish Sea on Saturday after he took a cold plunge to celebrate the winter solstice. “You can’t feel the same after doing this as you did before,” Malone said. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Solstice plunge

Tom Malone of Port Townsend, seeks the warmth of a towel and… Continue reading

Tribe, Commerce sign new agreement

Deal to streamline grant process, official says

Port Angeles orchestra planning for trip to Carnegie Hall in 2027

Cost to travel is about $3,000 per student

Jefferson Healthcare to acquire clinic

Partnership likely to increase service capacity

Joe McDonald, from Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts from Red Dog Farm on Saturday, the last day of the Port Townsend Farmers Market in Uptown Port Townsend. The market will resume operations on the first Saturday in April 2026. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
End of season

Joe McDonald of Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts… Continue reading

Clallam requests new court contracts

Sequim, PA to explore six-month agreements

Joshua and Cindy Sylvester’s brood includes five biological sons, two of whom are grown, a teen girl who needed a home, a 9-year-old whom they adopted through the Indian Child Welfare Act, and two younger children who came to them through kinship foster care. The couple asked that the teen girl and three younger children not be fully named. Shown from left to right are Azuriah Sylvester, Zishe Sylvester, Taylor S., “H” Sylvester, Joshua Sylvester (holding family dog Queso), “R,” Cindy Sylvester, Phin Sylvester, and “O.” (Cindy Sylvester)
Olympic Angels staff, volunteers provide help for foster families

Organization supports community through Love Box, Dare to Dream programs

Sequim City Council member Vicki Lowe participates in her last meeting on Dec. 8 after choosing not to run for a second term. (Barbara Hanna/City of Sequim)
Lowe honored for Sequim City Council service

Elected officials recall her inspiration, confidence

No flight operations scheduled this week

There will be no field carrier landing practice operations for… Continue reading

Art Director Aviela Maynard quality checks a mushroom glow puzzle. (Beckett Pintair)
Port Townsend puzzle-maker produces wide range

Christmas, art-history and niche puzzles all made from wood

Food programs updating services

Report: Peninsula sees need more than those statewide