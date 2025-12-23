Hill Street reopens after landslide

PORT ANGELES — Hill Street in Port Angeles has been reopened to traffic.

The road had been closed since Dec. 17 due to a landslide caused by last week’s heavy rainfall.

Some loose debris may continue to move down the slope, the city said in a news release, but it further stated that geotechnical reports indicate the activity is not associated with ongoing landslide activity.

Work crews have completed cleanup in the area, installed protective fencing at the bottom of the slope and will continue to monitor and clean up debris as needed.

The Olympic Discovery Trail will remain closed between Hill Street and Marine Drive until debris movement has settled.