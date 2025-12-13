x

Grant funds help teen meal program at clubs

Boys, girls learning how to prepare nutritious dinners

PORT ANGELES — Teenagers in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula are learning to prepare balanced meals at its Port Angeles and Sequim branches thanks to a $10,000 Peninsula Home Fund grant.

“We have strong USDA support for our component meals,” said Janet Gray, the chief development officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula. “We’re maxing it out. This is needed because we can’t do more through that program.”

The Peninsula Home Fund allocated a total of $90,000 this year to 15 nonprofit organizations in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Now in its 36th year, community members already have contributed $27,569 since Thanksgiving toward next year’s grant cycle, which will be administered through a partnership with Olympic View Community Foundation.

Although fundraising occurs throughout the year, a special campaign is conducted annually through the holiday season.

Grant applications will be due in mid-February for the 2025 cycle, and winners will be announced in April.

Donations, along with the names of the donors — should they elect to have them published — will be presented in the Peninsula Daily News throughout the campaign.

Over the years, the Peninsula Home Fund has raised more than $5.05 million for those in need in Clallam and Jefferson counties. Some donate throughout the year while others provide one donation during the campaign months.

From children’s pennies to checks for thousands of dollars, each donation makes a difference, helping people from Port Townsend to Forks, from Quilcene and Brinnon to Sequim, Port Angeles, Joyce and La Push.

All contributions are fully federally tax-deductible for the year in which the check is written.

Those who wish to donate can mail checks to Peninsula Daily News, P.O. Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA, 98362, or to Olympic View Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3651, Sequim, WA, 98382.

An online option is available at https://ov-cf.org/peninsula-home-fund-donation.

At the Boys & Girls Clubs, Peninsula Home Fund dollars have gone toward supporting teens with weekly family dinners, grocery shopping trips and meal preparation supplies, Gray wrote in a grant report.

At the Turner Unit in Port Angeles, the club has 49 teen members with average daily attendance at 17, providing about 357 evening meals per month, Gray said.

In Sequim, the Carroll C. Kendall Teen Center serves about 500 meals per month to 180 registered teen members with average daily attendance for meals at 25 members.

“These consistent meals not only address food insecurity but also increase teen attendance and engagement with one another during critical evening hours,” Gray said.

“Through this program, teens are gaining confidence in the kitchen, learning to prepare balanced meals, and understanding the importance of nutrition and resourcefulness,” she added. “Across both sites, participation and retention have increased by nearly 50 percent as members view the club as a safe and welcoming place where their basic needs are met and their voices are valued. The program continues to reach youth from across Clallam County, including those experiencing economic hardship, unstable housing and limited adult support at home.”

The USDA program covers a couple of meals per day, Gray said, but with government funding in question, the club “looked to diversity as much as possible.”

The Peninsula Home Fund grant has augmented the meals that aren’t covered by the USDA program, she said.

“At the Boys & Girls Club, we have a robust budget and a very supportive community, and we appreciate a wide diversity of funds that come into the organization,” Gray said. “It allows us to be flexible. All of it is really vital to making our budget.”

For the Peninsula Home Fund, the following is a donor list from Nov. 28 through Tuesday:

Name and amount

Carol Miller and family, Port Angeles, $100, in memory of John Gwinn.

• Robert Skotheim, Port Angeles, $500, in honor of John, Marie Marrs.

• Ronn Schlaffman, Sequim, $100, in memory of Sharon Painter.

Name only

• Stephen Zenovic, Port Angeles.

• James Mowry, Port Angeles, in memory of Dorothy B. Mowry.

• Susan Skubinna, Port Angeles, in honor of the Barker family.

• John Marrs, Port Angeles, in memory of Perry, Marjorie and Larry Brackett.

• Sam Baker, Port Angeles.

• Joe and Naomi Denhart, Port Angeles, in memory of Sue Chance.

• Marjorie Elwood, Port Angeles, in memory of William Elwood.

• Dr. and Mrs. Roger K. Eichman, Nordland.

• Dan and Vicki Pierson, Port Angeles.

• Rick and Wendy Oak, Port Angeles.

• Barbara Vanderwerf, Sequim.

• Mike Meyer and Bonnie Bonnivier, Sequim, in honor of our children and grandchildren.

• Penny Ervin, Port Angeles, in memory of Doug and Carole Cudd.

• Nancy Bell and Bob Morgan, Port Angeles, in memory of Katie Howe.

• Ross and Vee Canning, Port Angeles.

• Kristin Ecklund, Sequim, in memory of Janet Jean Johnson.

• Russ and Janet Holt, Sequim.

• Lynne Brandl and Mike Barrett, Sequim.

• Roger and Maura Oakes, Port Angeles, for our parents.

• Karen and Joe Holtrop, Sequim.

• Charlotte Pierce, Sequim.

• JoAnne Hughes, Port Angeles.

• Chris and Valerie Mohr, Sekiu.

• Joseph Cress and Elaine Peaslee, Sequim, in memory of Jenny Cress.

• Ann Bigler, Sequim, in memory of Riley Bigler.

• Marci Thomsen, Port Angeles, in honor of Judy McCafferty.

• Barbara Wise, Port Angeles, in memory of John Brewer.

• Edgar and Eva Burks, Port Angeles.

• Pamela W. Mirrer, Sequim, in memory of Laurie Westlake.

• Steve Torgesen and Connie Kinyon, Sequim.

• Del and Kris Cadwallader, Port Angeles, in memory of Lori Ann (Slater) Vaught. In honor of all our military and veterans. Thank you and God bless.

• Larry and Sandy Davidson, Sequim.

• Kerry and Marilyn Perkins, Port Angeles, in memory of Jeannie Seresun Rawley.

Anonymous

$50, Sequim.

• $50, Port Angeles.

• $100, Sequim.

• $500, Port Angeles.

• $400.

• $500, Sequim.

• $150, Port Townsend.

• $1,000.

• $103, Port Townsend.

• $300, Port Angeles.

• $103, Sequim.

• $100, Port Ludlow.

• $500, Port Angeles.

________

Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Port Townsend schools’ food program thriving

More in News

Ned Hammar, left, is sworn in as Port Angeles School District Position 2 director by Clallam County Superior Court Judge Simon Barnhart on Thursday as Superintendent Michelle Olsen looks on. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Hammar, Hamilton sworn in to PASD board of directors

Major foundation work complete on Hurricane Ridge Middle School

Port Townsend plan may bump housing stock

Citizens concerned it may not be affordable

Port of Port Townsend reports strong revenues

Staffing changes, job vacancies contribute to net gain, official says

x
Grant funds help teen meal program at clubs

Boys, girls learning how to prepare nutritious dinners

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Budget planning set for boards, commissions

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes of Christmas wreaths and carry it to a waiting truck. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)
Wreaths arrive for veterans

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter… Continue reading

Coalition working to expand system

Anderson Lake section of ODT to open in ’26

Jefferson PUD cost of service study suggests increases

Biggest impact would be on sewer customers

Remains in shoe determined to belong to a bear

A shoe found earlier this week on the beach at… Continue reading

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue personnel fight a residential structure fire in the 2000 Block of Dan Kelly Road on Wednesday. (Clallam 2 Fire Rescue)
Fire districts respond to structure fire on Dan Kelly Road

A home suffered significant damage to its roof following… Continue reading

Military accepting public comment on environmental impact statement

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are accepting public… Continue reading

Patrick Zolpi-Mikols, a park aide with Fort Worden State Park, gathers and removes leaves covering the storm drains after an atmospheric river rainstorm early Wednesday morning in Port Townsend. A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service until 11:11 a.m. today for the Elwha River at the McDonald Bridge in Clallam County. With the flood stage at 20 feet, the Elwha River was projected to rise to 23.3 feet late Wednesday afternoon and then fall below flood stage just after midnight. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Cleaning storm drains

Patrick Zolpi-Mikols, a park aide with Fort Worden State Park, gathers and… Continue reading