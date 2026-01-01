Free days added for national parks

Non-U.S. residents to pay more for visiting

PORT ANGELES — Americans will get more free national park days in 2026, but visiting some of the nation’s most popular parks will cost international travelers significantly more under a new pricing structure announced by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Olympic National Park will not be affected by a new surcharge program beginning today. Under the policy, non-U.S. residents visiting 11 parks will be required to pay a $100-per-person surcharge, in addition to standard entrance fees, which typically range from $15 to $35, or purchase the new $250 annual America the Beautiful nonresident pass.

The surcharge will apply at Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion national parks.

For U.S. residents, an America the Beautiful annual pass will remain $80, unchanged from last year. Senior pass prices also will remain the same, with annual senior passes at $20 and lifetime senior passes $80.

America the Beautiful passes will be available in digital format in addition to the traditional physical card. U.S. residents purchasing an America the Beautiful Annual Pass must show proof of citizenship or residency such as a U.S. passport, state-issued driver’s license, state ID or permanent resident card (“green card”).

Starting today, America the Beautiful passes will cover entrance fees for up to two motorcycles, as well.

The America the Beautiful pass provides unlimited entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites managed by the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service. It covers standard entrance fees but doesn’t include charges such as camping, guided tours or special permits.

Details about passes can be found at www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

The National Park Service also has expanded the number of fee-free days from six to eight. Entrance fees will be waived on Feb. 16 (Presidents Day), May 25 (Memorial Day), June 14 (Flag Day), July 3-5 (Independence Day weekend), Aug. 25 (National Park Service anniversary), Sept. 17 (Constitution Day), Oct. 27 (Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

Non-U.S. residents will still have to pay an entrance fee.

At Olympic National Park, standard entrance fees for U.S. residents remain unchanged: $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per person for visitors entering on foot or by bicycle. A park-specific annual pass costs $55 and is available at park entrance stations and the Olympic National Park Visitor Center at 3002 Mount Angeles Road.

According to the National Park Service, Olympic National Park had 3,717,267 visitors in 2024, making it the 25th-most visited park in the country. Visitors spent about $380 million, which supported about 2,880 jobs.

According to a study by the National Travel and Tourism Office, more than a third of international travelers to the U.S. in 2024 visited national parks.

