Enrollment event set for kindergarten

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles School District will host a kindergarten enrollment event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when families can learn about programs and register their child.

The event will be at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The district usually begins promoting kindergarten registration after spring break — which runs March 30 through April 3 — but started earlier this year to reach families sooner and offer assistance.

School board directors, teaching and transportation staff, along with representatives from Sodexo, the district’s food contractor, will be on hand to answer questions.

Special Services Department staff will provide information about special education, Section 504 accommodations that provide students with disabilities equal access to learning, services for homeless students and highly capable programs.

Each child who registers on Wednesday will receive a backpack with school supplies and a Class of 2039 T-shirt. Light refreshments will be available.

What is needed to register:

• Age requirement: Children must be 5 years old before Sept. 1 of the year they enter kindergarten.

• Birth certificate: Provide a birth certificate (original or copy) showing the student’s legal last name. Immigration documents or guardianship papers may be accepted if a birth certificate is unavailable.

• Immunization record: Submit a Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS) from a doctor or the health department. Registration can occur before submission, but students can’t start school until immunization requirements are met.

• Proof of address: Provide two documents, including one utility bill. Other acceptable documents include a driver’s license, government-issued ID, voter registration or second utility bill.

• For questions, call 360-457-8575. For more information, go to www.portangelesschools.org/learning/kindergarten.