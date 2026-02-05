Fire protection may impact insurance rates

Fire insurance premiums could go down for some rural Washington homeowners beginning this spring following a statewide change in how fire protection ratings are calculated for properties located farther from fire stations.

The update follows years of analysis by the Washington Survey and Ratings Bureau (WSRB) and collaboration with fire officials, including East Jefferson Fire Rescue (EJFR). It allows insurance companies to more precisely evaluate fire protection capability for properties located 5 to 7 road miles from a fire station.

“Fire protection in Washington state is not one-size-fits-all,” the WSRB wrote, explaining the change.

WSRB ratings help insurers assess risk and set premiums, using a 1-10 protection class scale, with 1 representing the strongest level of fire protection.

While about 96 percent of Washington residences fall within 5 road miles of a fire station, those located farther away have historically been grouped in higher-rated categories based largely on distance alone.

Under the new system, properties located 5 to 7 road miles from a recognized Class A fire station may qualify for a “W” designation if they demonstrate meaningful fire suppression capability.

As of 2024, EJFR received improved base ratings from WSRB. The city of Port Townsend was given a 4 rating, and unincorporated Jefferson County homes within EJFR’s district were given a 5.

Homes farther then 5 road miles would have higher ratings, said EJFR Community Risk Manager Robert Wittenberg.

Under the new designation, homeowners in the 5- to 7-mile range may retain the district’s base rating of 5, with the “W” suffix — as in “5W” — indicating enhanced protection.

EJFR participated in a statewide work group under the Washington Fire Chiefs that collaborated with WSRB to revise rating schedules and update outdated elements of the system.

“There were a number of chiefs from around the state having conversations with WSRB on how to clean up some of the ratings elements,” Wittenberg said.

The resulting designation was approved by the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner and will take effect March 1.

Insurers are not required to adopt the classification. Homeowners may need to contact their insurance providers directly.

“The insurance companies choose to use these WSRB ratings how they wish,” Wittenberg said. “I would certainly encourage homeowners to pursue that with their particular insurance company.”

WSRB reported that 1,653 properties in EJFR’s service area could benefit from the change, EJFR said.

Several operational factors determine eligibility, including staffing levels, training standards, apparatus and water access.

“Things like water infrastructure being nearby, whether that’s hydrants or water tenders,” Wittenberg said.

EJFR’s mobile water supply program played a significant role in qualifying parts of the district under the new designation.

“One of the things we’re very proud of is that this designation is dependent upon having this mobile water supply,” Wittenberg said. “We have a tremendous cadre of volunteers that is able to respond on these fires and provide thousands of gallons of water in areas where there are no hydrants.”

Those volunteers operate water tenders stationed throughout the district, each capable of carrying 2,000 gallons to 3,000 gallons of water.

“A couple of months ago, there was a fire out in Cape George where there were no working hydrants at the time,” Wittenberg said. “Because of those tenders being able to respond, that fire event was contained to a small carport instead of spreading to a larger home.”

While the designation does not guarantee lower insurance premiums, it more accurately reflects the level of fire protection already being provided.

“This is just one of many improvements we’re looking to make to improve not only the service but also the affordability of this area,” Wittenberg said.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.