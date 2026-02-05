Fire protection may impact insurance rates

New protection class considers nuanced data

Fire insurance premiums could go down for some rural Washington homeowners beginning this spring following a statewide change in how fire protection ratings are calculated for properties located farther from fire stations.

The update follows years of analysis by the Washington Survey and Ratings Bureau (WSRB) and collaboration with fire officials, including East Jefferson Fire Rescue (EJFR). It allows insurance companies to more precisely evaluate fire protection capability for properties located 5 to 7 road miles from a fire station.

“Fire protection in Washington state is not one-size-fits-all,” the WSRB wrote, explaining the change.

WSRB ratings help insurers assess risk and set premiums, using a 1-10 protection class scale, with 1 representing the strongest level of fire protection.

While about 96 percent of Washington residences fall within 5 road miles of a fire station, those located farther away have historically been grouped in higher-rated categories based largely on distance alone.

Under the new system, properties located 5 to 7 road miles from a recognized Class A fire station may qualify for a “W” designation if they demonstrate meaningful fire suppression capability.

As of 2024, EJFR received improved base ratings from WSRB. The city of Port Townsend was given a 4 rating, and unincorporated Jefferson County homes within EJFR’s district were given a 5.

Homes farther then 5 road miles would have higher ratings, said EJFR Community Risk Manager Robert Wittenberg.

Under the new designation, homeowners in the 5- to 7-mile range may retain the district’s base rating of 5, with the “W” suffix — as in “5W” — indicating enhanced protection.

EJFR participated in a statewide work group under the Washington Fire Chiefs that collaborated with WSRB to revise rating schedules and update outdated elements of the system.

“There were a number of chiefs from around the state having conversations with WSRB on how to clean up some of the ratings elements,” Wittenberg said.

The resulting designation was approved by the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner and will take effect March 1.

Insurers are not required to adopt the classification. Homeowners may need to contact their insurance providers directly.

“The insurance companies choose to use these WSRB ratings how they wish,” Wittenberg said. “I would certainly encourage homeowners to pursue that with their particular insurance company.”

WSRB reported that 1,653 properties in EJFR’s service area could benefit from the change, EJFR said.

Several operational factors determine eligibility, including staffing levels, training standards, apparatus and water access.

“Things like water infrastructure being nearby, whether that’s hydrants or water tenders,” Wittenberg said.

EJFR’s mobile water supply program played a significant role in qualifying parts of the district under the new designation.

“One of the things we’re very proud of is that this designation is dependent upon having this mobile water supply,” Wittenberg said. “We have a tremendous cadre of volunteers that is able to respond on these fires and provide thousands of gallons of water in areas where there are no hydrants.”

Those volunteers operate water tenders stationed throughout the district, each capable of carrying 2,000 gallons to 3,000 gallons of water.

“A couple of months ago, there was a fire out in Cape George where there were no working hydrants at the time,” Wittenberg said. “Because of those tenders being able to respond, that fire event was contained to a small carport instead of spreading to a larger home.”

While the designation does not guarantee lower insurance premiums, it more accurately reflects the level of fire protection already being provided.

“This is just one of many improvements we’re looking to make to improve not only the service but also the affordability of this area,” Wittenberg said.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Port Angeles secures grant to aid in salmon recovery
Next
Respiratory viruses are rising on the Peninsula

More in News

Construction set to begin on new marine life center in Port Angeles

Groundbreaking event scheduled for April 8 at Pebble Beach Park

A seal pops its head out of the water as a dory rower propels his craft in the calm waters of the Salish Sea. Whidbey Island is in the distance. Today’s high temperature is forecast to be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain is set to return this weekend. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Rowing on the Strait

A seal pops its head out of the water as a dory… Continue reading

Fire protection may impact insurance rates

New protection class considers nuanced data

The view looking south from Hurricane Ridge, where variable winter weather has limited snow coverage and contributed to pauses in snow sports operations in recent weeks. (Washington’s National Park Fund)
Lack of snow has impact at Hurricane Ridge

Water equivalent well below average for February

Port Angeles secures grant to aid in salmon recovery

State Department of Commerce to provide city with $109,000

Tickets still available for United Way of Clallam County fundraiser

Pajamas are encouraged, teddy bears are optional and comfort… Continue reading

Interviews set for hospital board

At least seven candidates up for commissioner seat

Port Angeles asks for fee to cover lodging tax contracts

Resolution sent to committee for administrative costs

Climate action group is guiding reduction goals

Reduced emmissions require reduced transportation footprint

County, Port Angeles to rebid public safety building

Three bids rejected due to issue with electrical contractor

Aliya Gillet, the 2025 Clallam County Fair queen, crowns Keira Headrick as the 2026 queen during a ceremony on Saturday at the Clallam County Fairgrounds. At left is princess Julianna Getzin and at right is princess Jasmine Green. The other princesses, not pictured, are Makenzie Taylor, Molly Beeman and Tish Hamilton. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Clallam County royalty crowned for annual fair

Silent auction raises funds for scholarships

Port Angeles Community Award recipients gather after Saturday night’s annual awards gala. From left, they are Frances Charles, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Organization of the Year; Kyla Magner, Country Aire, Business of the Year; Amy Burghart and Doug Burghart, Mighty Pine Brewing, Emerging Business of the Year; Rick Ross, Educator of the Year; Kayla Fairchild, Young Leader of the Year; John Fox, Citizen of the Year. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Community leaders honored at annual awards banquet

Fox named Citizen of Year for support of athletic events