Fire districts respond to structure fire on Dan Kelly Road

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue personnel fight a residential structure fire in the 2000 Block of Dan Kelly Road on Wednesday. (Clallam 2 Fire Rescue)

PORT ANGELES — A home suffered significant damage to its roof following a structure fire.

Clallam County 2 Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a house on fire with a possible occupant inside at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dan Kelly Road.

Once there, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof area and confirmed there was one person inside. They helped the single occupant out of the structure, and he was assisted by a Lower Elwha police officer, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said. The man also was evaluated by Olympic Ambulance personnel but was not transported to a hospital.

The fire was determined to be in the attic/concealed spaces above the ceiling in the home, which was a modified mobile home with an addition that also had a separate roof structure.

“The fire was burning in the concealed space in both the original mobile home and addition roof structure which made locating and extinguishing the fire challenging,” Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue stated in a news release.

Firefighters also safely rescued three dogs which were inside the structure.

Crewed knocked down the fire and extinguished it by about 6:27 p.m.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist with emergency housing for the three adults who lived in the home.

Clallam County PUD disconnected the power to the structure.

“The cause of the fire was unintentional and appears to have started around the stovepipe from an operating wood fire stove,” Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue stated in the release.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue responded with three fire engines, one water tender and two command vehicles with 10 personnel while Clallam County Fire District 3 responded with one fire engine and one command vehicle with five personnel. The Port Angeles Fire Department responded with one fire engine and four personnel. Clallam County Fire District 4 responded with one water tender with two personnel, and Olympic Ambulance responded with one paramedic ambulance.

No one was injured, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said.