EYE ON THE PENINSULA: County boards to meet next week

The Jefferson and Clallam boards of county commissioners and the city of Sequim have regular meetings scheduled this week, the Port of Port Angeles will meet in executive session only.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider adopting the new indigent defense caseload, case-weight and professional standards during their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings are in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing Janice Wilson to the Planning Commission and Kathryn Fenner to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

• Resolution appointing Brian King as authorized representative and Lorraine Shore as an alternate for disaster assistance funding and administration.

• A new position needs review for a property and evidence technician in the sheriff’s office.

• Amended contracts with the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles to continue criminal justice services while a new contracts are negotiated.

• Resolution declaring an emergency related to the collapse of a 48-inch culvert beneath East Bay Street.

• Approval of a final Wirth Plat Alteration (PLDV2025-00002.)

• Resolution designating commissioner involvement on various advisory boards and commissions.

• Approval of the For and Against form for the Ethics Review Board 2026 ballot measure.

• An amended contract with the state Department of Health for an additional $277,282 to provide various health programs.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology de-obligating $104,318 of the Puget Sound Nutrient Reduction grant back to Ecology for reallocation to other projects.

• An agreement extension with Facet NW, Inc. for design work on the Bullman Beach Water System.

• An amended agreement with the state Recreation and Conservation Office for the North Olympic Peninsula Lead Entity.

• An amended agreement correcting a calculation error of $8,819 in the original agreement with Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to obtain high resolution topo bathymetric LiDAR data of the county’s entire coastline.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for additional time to assess and design the McDonald Creek fish screening and passage project.

• An amended agreement with the Clallam Public Defender to extend the current agreement for Indigent Public Defense Services until Feb. 28 to allow time for negotiation of a new agreement.

• Agreement Clallam County Health and Human Services and Parks, Fair and Facilities for an accommodative initiative for the county fair.

• A resolution to adopt a budget revision for Parks and Facilities’ Real Estate Excise Tax project.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes; comments may also be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will discuss amending the lease agreement with meet Renaissance Property Holdings, LLC in executive session during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82590024609.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 825 9002 4609; no passcode is required.

The full agenda is posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.