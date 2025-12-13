EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Budget planning set for boards, commissions

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Comprehensive planning, budgets for 2026 and interim land use regulations will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss the proposed declaration of certain properties owned by the county as surplus during their weekly work session.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for an additional $272,518 for various programs.

• A position request need assessment questionnaire for a new plans examiner in the Department of Community Development.

• Pre-application questionnaire for a $50,000 grant from the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation for Historic Cemetery Preservation to refurbish the Port Crescent Cemetery.

• Request for qualifications and letters of interest for 2026 engineering consulting services. RFQs must be received by 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

• An amended agreement with Salish Behavioral Health to provide drug court case management, drug testing and therapeutic youth support.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology for a $170,016 Puget Sound Nutrient Reduction grant for the Clallam Bay and Sekiu wastewater treatment facilities.

• An amended agreement with Facet NW, Inc. for additional time to complete design work on the Bullman Beach Water System.

• Resolution authorizing closure of East Beach Road between milepost 2.10 and 3.18 due to rockfall and debris in the vicinity of the 2020 forest fire.

• An amended agreement with the state Recreation and Conservation Office for an additional $118,956 for the North Olympic Peninsula lead entity for salmon.

• An amended agreement correcting a calculation error of $8,819 in the original agreement with Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to obtain high resolution topo bathymetric LiDAR data of the county’s entire coastline.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for additional time to assess and design the McDonald Creek fish screening and passage project.

• A resolution convening the Board of Equalization.

• Approval of the For and Against form for the Charter Review Commission’s Ethics Review Board ballot measure.

• An amended agreement with the Clallam Public Defender to extend the current agreement for Indigent Public Defense Services until Feb. 28 to allow time for negotiation of a new agreement.

• A discussion regarding a proposed budget revision to be considered on Dec. 30.

• Resolutions reappointing Paul Cunningham and Tia Skerbeck to the Board of Health and appointing Lissy Andros to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6 regarding proposed amendment of service fees for the planning division and the building division.

• An agreement with the Clallam Conservation District for up to $37,150 to provide outreach, education and pollution correction for the Clean Water District Pollution Identification and Correction Program.

• An amended agreement with Anchor QEA LLC to extend the due date for the 30 percent design deliverable for the Dungeness Off-Channel Reservoir Project until March 31.

• An amended agreement with Peninsula Housing Authority canceling $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of the Ox Bow Apartments in Forks and a discussion regarding reallocation of those funds.

• An agreement with Tyler Technologies for $954,561 to replace the county’s Tyler EDEN accounting system with Tyler Enterprise Resource Planning for a five-year term.

• Amended agreements with The Answer for Youth for an additional $23,600 in recording fee funds for the Starfleet Operations Program.

• An amended agreement with Serenity House of Clallam County for an additional $70,000 in recording fee funds for the shelter aides program.

• Amended agreements with Sarge’s Veterans Support for an additional $20,000 in recording fee funds for a full-time case manager and an additional $34,209 to renovate the kitchen at Sarge’s Place.

• An amended agreement with Peninsula Housing Authority for an additional $35,000 in recording fee funds for the Eklund at Gales Project.

• Amended agreements with Healthy Families of Clallam County for an additional $11,926 in recording fee funds for the Emergency Shelter Program and an additional $22,677 for the Safely Home Program.

• An amended agreement with the Mariposa House for an additional $18,723 in recording fee funds for the West End Hope Program.

• An amended agreement with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula for an additional $43,336 in recording fee funds for the Teen Homelessness Prevention and Resources Program.

• An amended agreement with Trinity United Methodist Church for an additional $18,780 in recording fee funds for the Safe Parking Program

• A public hearing regarding a proposed amendment of the Clallam County Fairgrounds consolidated fee schedule.

• A public hearing regarding a proposed amendment of the Clallam County Parks Department consolidated fee schedule.

• A public hearing regarding a proposed amendment of the 2025 Clallam County Comprehensive Parks Master Plan.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Board of Health meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing regarding the critical areas ordinance when it meets at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Washington State University Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 969 9760 4223 and passcode 742684.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health meeting scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit System Board members will conduct a public hearing regarding its proposed 2026 budget when it meets at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869; no passcode is needed.

The draft budget is expected to posted at https://www. clallamtransit.com/board-agendapackets.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Jefferson Transit Authority board will consider approval of its 2026 budget when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87641174508.

For audio only, call 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 876 4117 4508.

The full agenda is posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the board room at the authority’s offices, 727 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles City Council will consider updates to the comprehensive plan when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m2b5b6a5171d245fa06523c356b7b96aa.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2553 778 8605.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will consider interim land use regulations when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Peninsula College

Peninsula College board of trustees will hear a presentation regarding the orientation program for new students from Brad Baranowski when they meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in Cornaby Center, A12, at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The meeting can be viewed at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/89090145598?pwd=06c2rD1MRi1M5s0XJDv4C3c8RJmwHS.1&from=addon.

The agenda is posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will conduct a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842. The conference ID number is 613756871#.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will consider the 2026 meeting schedule when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376254829?pwd=WlJXSTJyaGUwelcrZ1I4SStUbzRiUT09.

To listen to the meeting, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 883 7625 4829 and password 630598

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire District 3

Clallam County District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will swear in Commissioner David Seabrook when they meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87867559242.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 878 6755 9242.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.ejfr.org.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Hood Canal Coordinating Council

The Hood Canal Coordinating Council will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the council’s offices at Liberty Bay Marina, 17791 Fjord Drive NE, Suite 124, Poulsbo.

To view the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82856159320.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 828 5615 9320 and passcode 720262.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://hccc.wa.gov/about/events.

The board is a watershed-based council of governments consisting of Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Skokomish tribes. It was established in 1985 to address concerns about water quality issues.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission will meet at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet in the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.