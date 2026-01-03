EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards to set 2026 legislative priorities

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Legislative priorities will be established by several boards and commissions as they meet on the North Olympic Peninsula next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss items, legislative topics and projects for Commissioner Mark Ozias to discuss with Washington’s congressional delegation during an upcoming visit to Washington, D.C., during their weekly work session Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss the purchase or sale of real estate and litigation or potential litigation in executive session during special meetings at noon and at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Discussion regarding election of a board chair and vice chair for 2026.

• Resolutions appointing members to the Heritage Advisory Board.

• An agreement with the Forks Chamber of Commerce for $65,000 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with the Neah Bay Chamber of Commerce for $53,810 in lodging tax funds.

• Discussion regarding recommendations forwarded from the 2025 Charter Review Commission.

• Resolutions appointing Janice Wilson to the Planning Commission and Kathryn Fenner to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

• A resolution designating commissioner involvement on county advisory boards and commissions.

• Resolution appointing Brian King as an authorized representative and Lorraine Shore as an alternate for disaster assistance funding and administration.

• A request for qualifications for 2026 architecture/courthouse security/pedestrian bridge/engineering consulting services. RFQs must be received no later than 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

• An ordinance amending the consolidated fee schedule for the Department of Community Development.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/83591701271.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 4564 8441 and passcode 12345.

• The Trails Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will continue its public hearing regarding the proposed update to the comprehensive plan when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The hybrid meeting will be in the Andrews Suite at the Resort at Port Ludlow, 1 Heron Road, Port Ludlow.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/%2086976469805.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 869 7646 9805 and passcode 204691.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the classroom at the Washington State University’s Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/97019789946.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 970 1978 9946.

Jefferson County PUD

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will will hear a presentation regarding water rates from Sergey Tarazov when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices, 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will discuss 2026 legislative priorities when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The council will swear in members Kate Dexter, Mark Hodgson, Drew Schwab and LaTrisha Suggs during a special meeting that will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m897c3a5f0ae8c09549a776f6df1e7e31. For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2558 833 5932.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will will swear in police officers Nestor Excalante and Sofia Hammou and and Kamal Sharif as deputy police chief when they meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles. The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympicmedical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.

The public is invited to attend.