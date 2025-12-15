Executive director to leave Sequim Food Bank

Andra Smith, Sequim Food Bank’s executive director, will take a job in February with the Washington Food Coalition, helping more than 300 hunger-relief agencies across the state with networking, finding new resources and understanding legislation. (Silas Crews)

SEQUIM — Sequim Food Bank Executive Director Andra Smith plans to leave the organization in late February to take a job as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition to advocate statewide for Washington’s hunger-relief network.

Smith has been with the Sequim organization since January 2016. Her last day will be Feb. 24.

“It has been an honor to serve the Sequim community,” Smith said in a news release.

“The Sequim Food Bank is built on relationships, dignity, and the belief that everyone belongs at the table. I am deeply proud of the work we have done together and grateful for the trust this community has placed in me and our team.”

The Washington Food Coalition, a private nonprofit organization, serves as the collective voice for more than 300 hunger-relief agencies from across the state with 14 membership districts with locally elected board members representing every area of the state, according to its website.

The organization offers an annual three-day conference and regional summits with training and network opportunities, ongoing technical support, advocacy for emergency food funding and legislative education.

“I’m excited to step into this next chapter and continue advocating for equitable food access across Washington,” Smith said. “I look forward to uplifting the voices of local programs — urban, suburban, and rural — and strengthening the systems that support families across our state.”

Smith currently serves as treasurer for the Washington Food Coalition’s board and previously was its chair.

Job posting

The Sequim Food Bank executive director position has been listed on its website, Sequimfoodbank.org.

Its board of directors wrote in a news release that they seek an experienced, mission-driven leader to build on the strong foundation Smith helped nurture with 11 staffers, more than 250 volunteers and strong community partnerships.

“Andra leaves an extraordinary legacy,” board president Deon Kapetan said.

“Her leadership, vision and deep commitment to this community have strengthened the organization in countless ways and positioned the food bank for long-term stability. The board fully supports her transition to this important statewide role and is proud of the strong, resilient operation she leaves for our next executive director.”

Board members wrote that all current programs and partnerships will continue without interruption.

Smith said she’ll be working with the Sequim Food Bank’s board of directors on a smooth transition.

“The organization is steady, well-led, and in a strong position for its next chapter,” she wrote.

Texas background

Smith, originally from Texas, moved to Washington for her husband Craig’s work in 2006 with their two daughters. She has a background in business ownership and transitioned to nonprofit work with the food bank.

Kapetan said the Sequim Food Bank expanded to serve more than one-third of the Sequim School District’s population during Smith’s tenure, and various programs were launched, including the Mobile Food Pantry, Welcome Home Food for individuals recovering from medical stays or procedures, the Local Farm Purchasing Program with six farms for locally sourced nutritious food and Emergency Preparedness buckets.

Smith also is a founding partner and co-leader of the Sequim Health and Housing Collaborative, with multiple other agencies working with the city of Sequim to focus on residents’ physical health, behavioral health, sheltering, substance use and food insecurity.

During her tenure, Smith also helped the nonprofit navigate an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months, she reported the Sequim Food Bank’s usage increased 35 percent through September 2025 compared with 2024, and that she and board members have considered and made strategic changes to counter increased costs and demand as they’ve had to use reserves to match needs.

Smith said they’ve been able to meet rising needs with compassion and move “closer to a community where everyone has a seat at the table.”

“Although my role will shift to a statewide lens, I will remain one of Sequim Food Bank’s strongest supporters,” she said.

“This community holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to seeing its continued growth and success.”

Smith said she’ll continue to live in Sequim and travel as needed to meet with agencies across Washington with her new position.

Sequim Food Bank, 144 W. Alder St., holds its distribution days from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. There also is a new Mobile Food Pantry that travels to set locations across the Sequim area Tuesdays through Fridays.

For more information about the Washington Food Coalition, visit wafoodcoalition.org.

________

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.