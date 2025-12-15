Andra Smith, Sequim Food Bank’s executive director, will take a job in February with the Washington Food Coalition, helping more than 300 hunger-relief agencies across the state with networking, finding new resources and understanding legislation. (Silas Crews)

Andra Smith, Sequim Food Bank’s executive director, will take a job in February with the Washington Food Coalition, helping more than 300 hunger-relief agencies across the state with networking, finding new resources and understanding legislation. (Silas Crews)

Executive director to leave Sequim Food Bank

Smith accepts statewide position for hunger-relief agencies

SEQUIM — Sequim Food Bank Executive Director Andra Smith plans to leave the organization in late February to take a job as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition to advocate statewide for Washington’s hunger-relief network.

Smith has been with the Sequim organization since January 2016. Her last day will be Feb. 24.

“It has been an honor to serve the Sequim community,” Smith said in a news release.

“The Sequim Food Bank is built on relationships, dignity, and the belief that everyone belongs at the table. I am deeply proud of the work we have done together and grateful for the trust this community has placed in me and our team.”

The Washington Food Coalition, a private nonprofit organization, serves as the collective voice for more than 300 hunger-relief agencies from across the state with 14 membership districts with locally elected board members representing every area of the state, according to its website.

The organization offers an annual three-day conference and regional summits with training and network opportunities, ongoing technical support, advocacy for emergency food funding and legislative education.

“I’m excited to step into this next chapter and continue advocating for equitable food access across Washington,” Smith said. “I look forward to uplifting the voices of local programs — urban, suburban, and rural — and strengthening the systems that support families across our state.”

Smith currently serves as treasurer for the Washington Food Coalition’s board and previously was its chair.

Job posting

The Sequim Food Bank executive director position has been listed on its website, Sequimfoodbank.org.

Its board of directors wrote in a news release that they seek an experienced, mission-driven leader to build on the strong foundation Smith helped nurture with 11 staffers, more than 250 volunteers and strong community partnerships.

“Andra leaves an extraordinary legacy,” board president Deon Kapetan said.

“Her leadership, vision and deep commitment to this community have strengthened the organization in countless ways and positioned the food bank for long-term stability. The board fully supports her transition to this important statewide role and is proud of the strong, resilient operation she leaves for our next executive director.”

Board members wrote that all current programs and partnerships will continue without interruption.

Smith said she’ll be working with the Sequim Food Bank’s board of directors on a smooth transition.

“The organization is steady, well-led, and in a strong position for its next chapter,” she wrote.

Texas background

Smith, originally from Texas, moved to Washington for her husband Craig’s work in 2006 with their two daughters. She has a background in business ownership and transitioned to nonprofit work with the food bank.

Kapetan said the Sequim Food Bank expanded to serve more than one-third of the Sequim School District’s population during Smith’s tenure, and various programs were launched, including the Mobile Food Pantry, Welcome Home Food for individuals recovering from medical stays or procedures, the Local Farm Purchasing Program with six farms for locally sourced nutritious food and Emergency Preparedness buckets.

Smith also is a founding partner and co-leader of the Sequim Health and Housing Collaborative, with multiple other agencies working with the city of Sequim to focus on residents’ physical health, behavioral health, sheltering, substance use and food insecurity.

During her tenure, Smith also helped the nonprofit navigate an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months, she reported the Sequim Food Bank’s usage increased 35 percent through September 2025 compared with 2024, and that she and board members have considered and made strategic changes to counter increased costs and demand as they’ve had to use reserves to match needs.

Smith said they’ve been able to meet rising needs with compassion and move “closer to a community where everyone has a seat at the table.”

“Although my role will shift to a statewide lens, I will remain one of Sequim Food Bank’s strongest supporters,” she said.

“This community holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to seeing its continued growth and success.”

Smith said she’ll continue to live in Sequim and travel as needed to meet with agencies across Washington with her new position.

Sequim Food Bank, 144 W. Alder St., holds its distribution days from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. There also is a new Mobile Food Pantry that travels to set locations across the Sequim area Tuesdays through Fridays.

For more information about the Washington Food Coalition, visit wafoodcoalition.org.

________

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.

Previous
EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Budget planning set for boards, commissions
Next
Delicious demonstration

More in News

TSR Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News Chef Arron Stark gently inserts a piece of king salmon into a hot saute pan so as not to cause a splatter of hot oil. Stark was presenting a cooking demonstration to 35 people on Wednesday December 10th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds who paid $30.00 each for the privilege of learning from one of the best chefs in the county.
Delicious demonstration

Chef Arron Stark gently inserts a piece of king salmon into a… Continue reading

Mahlum, an architecture firm, has been hired by the Sequim School District for design services related to renovation of Sequim High School and building a new Career and Technical Education building, the Ramponi Center for Technical Excellence. The high school’s renovation is part of a voter-approved bond while the CTE building is funded with grants and private contributions. (Sequim School District)
Sequim schools approve contracts

Projects approved by Public Review Committee

Andra Smith, Sequim Food Bank’s executive director, will take a job in February with the Washington Food Coalition, helping more than 300 hunger-relief agencies across the state with networking, finding new resources and understanding legislation. (Silas Crews)
Executive director to leave Sequim Food Bank

Smith accepts statewide position for hunger-relief agencies

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading

Ned Hammar, left, is sworn in as Port Angeles School District Position 2 director by Clallam County Superior Court Judge Simon Barnhart on Thursday as Superintendent Michelle Olsen looks on. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Hammar, Hamilton sworn in to PASD board of directors

Major foundation work complete on Hurricane Ridge Middle School

Port Townsend plan may bump housing stock

Citizens concerned it may not be affordable

Port of Port Townsend reports strong revenues

Staffing changes, job vacancies contribute to net gain, official says

x
Grant funds help teen meal program at clubs

Boys, girls learning how to prepare nutritious dinners

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Budget planning set for boards, commissions

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes of Christmas wreaths and carry it to a waiting truck. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)
Wreaths arrive for veterans

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter… Continue reading

Coalition working to expand system

Anderson Lake section of ODT to open in ’26

Jefferson PUD cost of service study suggests increases

Biggest impact would be on sewer customers