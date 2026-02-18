Englebright sentenced for assault of infant

PORT ANGELES — Sean Englebright, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months in jail after being convicted of assaulting his infant daughter, as Clallam County Supeior Court Judge Simon Barnhart rejected prosecutors’ request for an exceptional 8-year prison term.

Jurors found Englebright guilty on Jan. 22 of two counts of assault of a child in the third degree following a five-day trial in Clallam County Superior Court. The charges stemmed from injuries his 3½-month-old daughter suffered while she was in his care.

Barnhart imposed 12 months total on the two counts, to be served concurrently. The sentence fell at the top of the standard range of four to 12 months for each count.

He described the case as “horrific” and “inexcusable,” saying Englebright’s daughter suffered “in a way that a young child shouldn’t have to.” Still, Barnhart said he could not “find a way through a deep search to rationalize prison time” beyond the one-year sentence.

Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jesse Espinoza had urged the court to depart from the standard sentencing range and impose 48-month sentences on each count, for a total of 96 months served consecutively.

Espinoza argued that a standard-range sentence would be “clearly too lenient” given the severity of the injuries — broken ribs and a broken femur — and the child’s age.

“This was not just harm,” he said. “We’re talking about a 3½-month-old victim and we’re not talking about just one count, we’re talking about two counts.”

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com