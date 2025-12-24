Electronic edition of newspaper set Thursday

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition on Thursday that will be a printed edition on Friday.

The newspaper is making the change in anticipation of Christmas Day, a federal holiday. The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on federal holidays.

Additional federal holidays impacting delivery this year include New Year’s Day on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Print subscribers receive digital access for free. There also is a digital-only option to subscribe.

To access the electronic edition, go to www.peninsuladailynews.com, click on the Menu button in the top left-hand corner, and use the drop-down window to select “e-Editions.”

If you need assistance with accessing the digital version of the paper, call 360-452-2345 or 1-800-826-7714 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hill Street reopens after landslide

Stevens Middle School eighth-grader Linda Venuti, left, and seventh-graders Noah Larsen and Airabella Rogers pour through the contents of a time capsule found in August by electrical contractors working on the new school scheduled to open in 2028. The time capsule was buried by sixth graders in 1989. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Tom Malone of Port Townsend, seeks the warmth of a towel and a shirt as he leaves the 46-degree waters of the Salish Sea on Saturday after he took a cold plunge to celebrate the winter solstice. “You can’t feel the same after doing this as you did before,” Malone said. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Joe McDonald, from Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts from Red Dog Farm on Saturday, the last day of the Port Townsend Farmers Market in Uptown Port Townsend. The market will resume operations on the first Saturday in April 2026. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Joshua and Cindy Sylvester’s brood includes five biological sons, two of whom are grown, a teen girl who needed a home, a 9-year-old whom they adopted through the Indian Child Welfare Act, and two younger children who came to them through kinship foster care. The couple asked that the teen girl and three younger children not be fully named. Shown from left to right are Azuriah Sylvester, Zishe Sylvester, Taylor S., “H” Sylvester, Joshua Sylvester (holding family dog Queso), “R,” Cindy Sylvester, Phin Sylvester, and “O.” (Cindy Sylvester)
