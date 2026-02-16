Early morning RV fire displaces one person in Sequim

SEQUIM — One person was displaced following an RV fire this weekend.

At 3:11 a.m. Sunday, Clallam County Fire District 3 firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Alder Street, where a recreational vehicle (RV) was found on fire.

“The owner, who was living in an RV as a primary residence, awoke to immense heat and exited the trailer,” the fire district stated in a news release.

Pressurized smoke came from the roof vent over the bathroom of the 28-foot Collins fifth wheel as firefighters deployed a hose.

When firefighters opened the front door, fire vented from the roof and was quickly knocked down by the hose, the fire district said.

With a primary search of the RV, firefighters extinguished any remaining hot spots.

The person was not injured, the fire district said.

Fire District 3 responded with three engines, one medic unit, a battalion chief and two volunteer investigators.

The cause remained under investigation Monday.

“From 2018 to 2020, there was an estimated average of 4,200 RV fires reported to U.S. fire departments each year,” the news release stated, attributing the information to the U.S. Fire Administration. “These fires resulted in an estimated 15 deaths, 125 injuries and $60.3 million in property loss.”

The fire department urged anyone living in an RV to ensure they have a functioning smoke alarm.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide shelter for the displaced property owner.

